You will surely be wondering about how to improve the performance of your battery in your laptop. Frequently, the battery is a neglected component in the entire hardware chain. Until you realize that it is close to sudden death. So today we will tell you how to create a battery usage table on your Windows 10 laptop. So you don’t neglect it and give it optimal performance

What is a battery usage table?

As already mentioned at the beginning, the battery in your laptop is a vital element (although neglected) on more than one occasion. Laptops today have become vital tools for you to do any job. This is due to the versatility and small size that they have, making them easy to transport, as you well know.

This makes the battery even more important than you think in the entire chain and performance of your operating system. Certainly, if your laptop battery doesn’t last long without being connected, this weakness will certainly affect your performance.

Indeed, a strong battery, the charge of which can last significant periods of time without being plugged in, will be much more useful for your laptop. To support you with this, Windows 10 has prepared a small help that will be very useful for the performance of your battery. This small but useful component will help you constantly know the status of the battery by creating a table of battery uses.

To be more specific, this battery usage chart allows you to continually collect information about battery usage. In addition to offering you certain settings so you can configure the performance of it according to your preferences and needs.

In any case, this function is probably not activated in your operating system. So we will indicate below the steps you must follow to activate it.

These are the steps for you to activate the table function

The first thing you should do is enter the Windows 10 settings on your computer and enter your administrator account. Then you must run cmd.exe with your administrator rights, through the start menu and insert the following command: “powercfg spr”.

It will take a few seconds for your Windows 10 operating system to execute the command. In the meantime, don’t close the cmd popup, as at most the process should take a few minutes in certain cases. Finally, it will create reports in HTML format that are compatible in any browser. Once the command is finished, the system will have generated a report in HTML format. Which you can open with any search tool on the web.

This report will be called “system energy report”. It is not loaded in the system as we already mentioned at the beginning. So the activation of the same runs by your account manually. Typically, you can now find the information in your battery usage table at this location: C: Userbattery-report.html.

Said system energy report will be very useful because it will include a table of battery usage in your laptop.

Share it with your friends!