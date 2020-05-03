Facebook has implemented a tool so that its users can control to a certain extent the data that reaches the social network from abroad through the renewed privacy verification.

Activity outside of Facebook includes information that businesses and organizations share with this social network about user interactions with them. These interactions can occur when logging in with the Facebook account, but not only.

Facebook also follows your steps when you open an app; you see content or read an article on a website; you add a product to a cart or make a purchase, as well as when you make a donation.

Different companies may decide to share information about your interactions with Facebook through business tools that are then used to personalize the experience, for example, through relevant ads.

From now on, Facebook has put in the hands of its users the name of the companies that share data with them, as well as a possibility to exercise a filter to delete the summary of data provided.

Of course, Facebook emphasizes that “for technical and precision reasons” they will not show all the activity they receive about you. This includes, for example, the information they receive when they are not logged in to Facebook or when they cannot confirm that Facebook has already been used on the same device.

“Nor do we show details such as the item you added to your cart,” they add in their explanations.

Likewise, Facebook adds that “in some circumstances”, it is possible that they disconnect the activity outside Facebook for technical reasons in which case it would not be used to show personalized ads.

What Facebook does with the data

Facebook ensures that they do not sell external information to third parties and that they prohibit companies from sending them confidential data such as health and financial information, date of birth or passwords.

Instead, it does acknowledge that it uses external data to display personalized ads; suggest groups, events, or Marketplace items; help discover new businesses and brands; help businesses and organizations understand and measure the performance of their website, app or ads so they know if they are reaching their target audience, as well as identify suspicious activity to protect the Facebook account.

Steps to follow to use the tool

1- Click on the top right of Facebook and select Settings.

2- Click on Your Facebook information in the left column.

3- Click Activity outside Facebook to review it. From here, you can also click Manage your activity outside of Facebook for more information. You will have to retype your password.

– These are the data that you should immediately delete on your Facebook

– Facebook reveals a new attempt at political manipulation in the US

.