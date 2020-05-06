Google has us accustomed to having its applications receive some news on iOS before Android and Google Drive is the protagonist of the day in relation to this. The application to manage files in the Google cloud has been updated in iOS with an important novelty called ‘Privacy screen’.

Using this option we can add Face ID or Touch ID as a method of accessing the application, thus making the process of opening it to consult our files much safer. We are going to tell you where this new option is and how you can activate it on your iOS device.

How to use Face ID or Touch ID on Google Drive

Google Drive has been updated on iOS with an interesting novelty: Privacy screen. This new option allows us to add an extra layer of security to the application, so that it is necessary to use Face ID or Touch ID when opening it. The implementation is relevant since absolutely all iPhone from the 5S can benefit from this option.

To use this function we must have the application updated to the latest version, specifically, version 4.2020.18204. In the list of changes we see that the new Privacy Screen function is the protagonist.

Apart from activating the option, we can configure the time it will take to apply the biometric lock after turning the Google Drive application into the background

Activating it is quite easy. The first thing we have to do is open the Google Drive settings. Once here we go to the new Privacy Screen option. Within it, we activate the option. Once enabled, Google Drive will no longer be accessible without biometric identification.

The thing is not here and it is that we can configure the timeout for this lock to apply. If, for example, you’re going to be constantly opening and closing the app, it doesn’t make much sense to have to authenticate all the time. We can therefore choose that the waiting time is immediate, 10 seconds, 1 minute or 10 minutes.

