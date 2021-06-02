so you can claim it today

Amazon Prime offers its users the possibility of getting ‘Battlefield 4’ for PC. EA’s great first-person shooter game is available on the Amazon Prime Gaming website until June 21, and Those who redeem it will be able to add it to their Origin library, and enjoy it until August 14 at 7:00 p.m.

It is a play that doubly celebrate the upcoming special days for both the EA franchise and Amazon. In the case of ‘Battlefield’, on June 9, the new installment of the DICE saga will be announced. On Amazon’s, it is a preview of the offers that await its customers on the next Amazon Prime Day, on June 21 and 22.

Free action on your PC

The game tells how in the year 2020, tensions between the United States and Russia have escalated to almost unsustainable. Our mission will be to stop Chinese Admiral Chang, who wants to ally with Russia against their common enemy. An explosive adventure that finds its maximum expression in its highly praised multiplayer.

The game is free for Origin subscribers, and enters their Game Time events. You can try the service for 30 days and unsubscribe if you are not convinced. Then you will have to link your Amazon Prime account to Twitch to obtain the benefits of Prime Gaming, and there redeem the game code obtained in the Origin store.