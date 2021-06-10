so you can claim it and keep it forever

‘Control’ is this week’s free game from the Epic Game Store, which It is taking the habit of not announcing in advance the games it gives away, generating an expectation on Thursday afternoons that certainly benefits them. This time it is the Remedy game that takes the cat to the water, a highly praised title in all the formats in which it appeared in 2019, but which is now available, as usual, free for the users of the store, which they can keep forever.

The method to claim it is the usual: You have to have an account in the Epic Game Store, which you can open for free and without having to buy anything. Then you can go to the game page and simply add it to your basket. You have until June 17 to reserve it, at which time it will be replaced by other free games, which this time have been announced: the indies’ Hell is other demons’ and ‘Overcooked! two’.

Control the powers

As for ‘Control’, it stars Jesse Faden, new director of the Federal Office of Control, a government organization that studies phenomena that violate natural laws. She will be the one who has to face a powerful enemy that has invaded and corrupted our world, while gaining new skills to face him.

This mix of action and adventure with a very special use of the protagonist’s powers has its own development of metroidvania, that is, that Jesse Faden must use his unlocked powers to backtrack and blast his way through unexplored paths.. An adventure from the creators of ‘Alan Wake’ and ‘Quantum Break’ that you can now enjoy for zero euros.