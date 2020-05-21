Twitter has just activated one of the last changes made to the operation of its social network although, as usual, the release is taking place in a phased manner and will take time to be available to all users. The last thing is the possibility of publishing tweets publicly, without resorting to direct messages, and that only those users that you decide can answer you.

The operation is quite simple although, as we say, you have to have the function already active, and that it reaches everyone can be a matter of days. It is simply an option added in the window that opens when we go to tweet and that allows us to decide who can respond and who cannot, with a fairly general option and another that allows you to select specific people with whom to start the conversation. And yes, we can also post tweets that no one will be able to reply to. Each one who does what he considers appropriate at every moment. We show you how it works.

How to decide who can reply to your tweets

The functionality appears indiscriminately in Twitter applications for iOS, Android or any other mobile or desktop operating system, in addition to having it available in the browser if we use the web version of Twitter. We will simply need our turn, that is, Twitter to activate the function for the group of users we are in, something that can be a matter of hours or days.

reply if you want to be verified! – Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 20, 2020

Using it is as simple as tweeting, in the same way that we did before. The difference is that now we have an option added at the bottom, just above the keypad that allows us to insert images, gifs or surveys. At the beginning, the message that is shown to us is “Anyone can respond”, being our tweet, therefore, completely public when it comes to interacting with it.

How to choose who can reply to your tweets

If we click on this message, the different options for the tweet in question are opened and here we find the message “Who can respond? “ followed by three options to choose from. The first one is “Everyone”, which emits a completely public message. The second one is “People you follow” and it allows us to issue a tweet that only people who follow us can reply to. Be careful, not those that follow us but the group of users that we have chosen to follow previously.

The third and last option is “Only the people you mention” and here we are faced with the most restrictive option and the one that allows us to issue public tweets but do not allow responses. With this option, we can make only the people we put in the text of the tweet respond to us, but also we can not mention anyone, and therefore no one can answer us. Curiously, these tweets do allow us to quote them, so there is a way to create debate with any tweet of this style even if we decide that we do not want to receive feedback of any kind.

In summary, who can reply to our tweet ?:

Everybody. Anyone who reads it.

People you follow. That you follow, not that they follow you.

Only the people you mention. And if you don’t mention anyone, nobody will be able to answer you.

Share



How to avoid being answered on Twitter: this way you can choose who can reply to your tweets