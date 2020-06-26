The epicenter was recorded 2 kilometers from La Crucecita, Huatulco, Oaxaca (Photo: .)

Last Tuesday 2. 3 In June, an earthquake was registered that surprised the inhabitants of different parts of the country. Although the movement telluric was registered about 2 kilometers from the town La Crucecita in Oaxaca, the speakers transmitting the seismic alert began to sound 62 seconds before the residents of Mexico City felt the tremor.

Many people left their homes and took to the streets, others went up to the roofs of their condominiums to avoid injuries due to some collapse caused by the earthquake.. The magnitude 7.4 earthquake, removed memories and structures that had already been affected by the three major earthquakes in modern Mexican history: the one in 1985 and the two that occurred in 2017.

In this context, it is important check that our home, work space, or any other place of safety is a safe place that it does not present fissures and / or cracks after a large earthquake.

According to Civil Protection of Mexico CityThese are the elements that you should take into account during the verification of the space:

It should be verified that in walls and columns there is no presence of diagonal cracks (Photo: Twitter: @ fernand17704066)

Structure:

-Check what in walls and columns there is no presence of diagonal cracks, since this type of manifestations indicates that our house was damaged by the earthquake. In case of finding diagonal cracks in your home, you must report it to Civil protection or request information at the urban development, housing or public works offices of your Mayor’s Office.

-Identify if the fractures affect the housing supportIf so, it must be repaired immediately.

Gas:

–Check that the stationary cylinders or tanks do not show shocks or paint chips, as these allow corrosion.

-Check that the knobs are not badly closed, deteriorated packaging or cracks in the pipes because they can cause leaks, fires or explosions.

-Apply soap and water on the connections and, in case of finding a bubble, a specialist should be contacted.

If you find any structure in poor condition, you must consult with experts or corresponding institutions (Photo: .)

Water:

–Inspect that the pipes do not leak

-Check that the toilet bowl and float box work well

–Verify that cisterns are clean

–Make sure that no objects in toilets, sinks, etc., that obstruct circulation.

–Keep them trash free strainers

Light:

–Check that there is no device overload in the connections

–check no exposed wires.

More than 2,000 homes affected by the earthquake of June 23 have been reported (Photo: .)

The National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC) reported that they died ten people after the 7.4 earthquake degrees recorded last Tuesday in The little cross, Huatulco, place of the epicenter. Additionally they reported 21 people injured.

« Unfortunately they are reported in ten deceased and 21 injured people in that state; and in Mexico City, two injured were reported. ”states a statement issued by the federal agency.

In this context, last Thursday, the federal government, through the CNPC, issued an emergency declaration in Oaxaca for 72 municipalities in five regions of the entity: Costa, Sierra Sur, Central Valleys, Isthmus of Tehuantepec and Mixteca. Likewise, more than 2,000 properties with damages were reported. Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa said in an interview with W Radio:

That material damage also continues to increase, we are already above 2,000 homes, some with minor damage and others with total loss, we are in the evaluation stage.

On the other hand, regarding the situation of hospitals that treat coronavirus disease and other illnesses, he said that « The hospital network system itself is working normally, treating pathologies and also the COVID-19. »

