So you can change your voice in the audios in WhatsApp | Unsplash

That’s right, now in the famous app WhatsApp messaging you can change your voice in the audio messages and it is much simpler than it seems so keep reading to find out how to do it step by step.

You can send audio messages as if you were Darth Vader and here we will tell you how you can do it without any complications.

The truth is that WhatsApp conversations were never so fun and now, the application belonging to Facebook allows you to modify your voice in the audio messages you send.

As you can see, the constant updates of the application allow the user to take full advantage of the most widely used instant messaging service in the world.

So if you want to take advantage of this amazing tool that WhatsApp makes available to users, follow the following tips.

Regardless of whether you have devices with an operating system Android or ios, the application will be able to modify your voice in your WhatsApp audio messages.

If you have Android, you must download the application “Voice changer with effects” available on Google Play. If you have iOS, the “Voice Changer” app; It is available on the App Store.

Once you have downloaded the Applications, you must record the audio with different effects such as Darth Vader, robot, helium balloon, to name a few.

Once the voice memo is finished, select the ‘Share’ option and click on WhatsApp. There, you can choose the contact that will receive your audio message.

On the other hand, a scam reaches WhatsApp users through a message saying that the online store, Amazon Mexico, is giving away a million products and to participate you have to spin the wheel, but don’t do it.

The scam begins when you enter the link and they ask you to answer a series of questions, after answering it, it directs you to the roulette wheel.

Do not do this definitely endangers your email, password, banking information and personal data.

And if that wasn’t enough, the site asks you to share the link with all your WhatsApp contacts and download an application.

Unfortunately there is another form of fraud in which you get a message saying “Amazon selected you one of the hundred winners of a Huawei mate 40 Pro”.

But to “win” you have to answer questions in which they ask for your information, in fact the Amazon store was questioned on social networks by those people who received the message and participated in the roulette, in its official Twitter account the company denied this fact and assured that it is a scam.

The truth is that there are many functions that WhatsApp Web has and that you probably don’t know about, but that without a doubt could make your life a little easier.

One of these hidden functions is that you can configure the application to be able to play any video that your friends or family send you, without the need to leave your conversations.

This feature is called Picture in Picture, but it’s better known as PIP, and activating it will take just a few seconds.

In order to watch YouTube, Facebook and Instagram videos without having to leave your conversations, you must first make sure that your device has the most recent version of WhatsApp, if not through the Play Store of your device you can update it.

Once this requirement is verified, all you have to do is clear the cache memory of your browser and restart it so that the new update begins to work satisfactorily.

As if that were not enough, also with this change you will be able to see your videos without being redirected to the original website, you can also change the chat, as many times as you want, and the video will not stop playing.