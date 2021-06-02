So you can calculate how many days you have on vacation

This year, like the previous one, we have inevitably had to postpone planning our vacations. The end of the State of Alarm, the covid passport and vaccination have generated many doubts, and until the last moment we have not known how the situation would be during the summer months.

Normality continues to be subordinate to epidemiological evolution, which although it is good and the average incidence continues to fall in Spain to 120 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it is not the time to relax. But we all need a break, and it seems that the pandemic is going to give us it to be able to enjoy with some tranquility – but with caution – the months of heat, sun and beach. The most common thing is that many of the days that correspond to us of paid rest are consumed during the months of July and August. For this reason, the time has come to calculate how many days you have on vacation.

The law stipulates a minimum of 30 calendar days per year worked, which includes Sundays and holidays. Photo: Getty Creative.

Holidays are an inalienable right of every worker regulated in the Workers’ Statute. They are necessary for performance and physical and mental health, and more if possible in a situation like the current one.

The law establishes a minimum of 30 calendar days of vacation per year worked, which includes Sundays and holidays.

The calendar days include all days, also weekends and holidays, while the working days only refer to those that are not holidays and during which people normally work.

So, the 30 calendar days, in terms of working days, equals 22 working days per year worked. This is the legal minimum set forth in Article 38 of the Workers’ Statute, so it cannot be breached by any company and can only be modified if it is to improve conditions.

However, it is difficult for a worker to have been working in a company for just one year and knows exactly the number of days of vacation that corresponds to him. So it is time to do calculations.

If you have worked less than a year

If you have been working in a company for less than a year, the easiest thing is to find out how many days you have per month. So you only have to divide the 30 calendar days per year by twelve, which is the number of months that a year has. The calculation gives you a result of 2.5 days of vacation for each month worked. In working days it is equivalent to 1.83.

Temporary or part-time contract

If you have a temporary contract, you have the same rights as workers with a permanent contract in terms of sick leave and vacations. But be careful, because the maximum date to enjoy them will be the end of the contract.

If you work part-time, your holidays also correspond to 30 calendar days a year, that is, the same as those of workers who work a full day.

ERTE

In the same way that if you work part-time, if you are or have been in a situation of ERTE of reduced working hours, you will have the same vacation days as if you had not been affected.

But, on the contrary, if the ERTE has been for the suspension of the contract, you have to subtract the days that the suspension lasted. That is, if you have been in ERTE for two months, you will be entitled to 25 calendar days of vacation this year, instead of 30.

Temporary leave

Being on leave is not the same as being on vacation, so you have the right to enjoy the annual vacation days once you return to your job

Does the vacation expire?

The Workers’ Statute in its article 38 does not clearly define that vacations must be enjoyed within the calendar year, but simply indicates that for their enjoyment It must be in accordance with the provisions of the collective agreement or the individual agreement between the worker and the company.

But for the most part it is considered that vacations must be enjoyed within the calendar year in which they were generated, that is, from January 1 to December 31, regardless of when the worker was hired.

