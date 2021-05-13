so you can bring out your most creative side with this impressive effect

TikTok increases its tools and effects with Green Screen Duet, a curious way with which you can use another video as a background for yours as a chroma.

It is one of the video social media most popular of the moment, especially among younger users, so it is logical that TikTok keep wanting to convince us that creating stunning videos is a breeze with your app.

In fact, it is that the video tools and effects portfolio integrated in TikTok now grows with this Green Screen Duet functionality that the Culver City company itself presented to us in its newsroom, seeking to create content strings with creative effects like this chroma mode.

And yes friends, if there was already a Duo mode with which to divide the screen, in addition to the reaction mode, this new “green screen duet” will allow merge your creations with another video in the background, as if we used a chroma to edit it afterwards.

How to master TikTok: the best tricks to take advantage of it 100%

So that, you can now get your most creative side on TikTok not only with split screen duets horizontally or vertically, nor staying in mere reactions to a small screen, but introducing you to other videos that will be used in the background without major editing complications.

Of course, it will be necessary link to the videos used as a source, but making creations of it is as simple as clicking on Share in a video we want to use as a background, access the Duets and select the new Green Screen Duet function, so that while we record our video the selected one is played in the background.

Here we leave you a couple of examples of how it works the new option, which for now appears to be only available in select markets such as the United States, without being released yet in Spain and without confirmation of dates, although it should be available very soon:

@joshua_cubed #duet with @mariothemakermagician check out this #RubiksMagic @rubiksofficial #BrandAmbassador ♬ original sound – mariothemagician

@trashcaulin #duet with @ 4ocean HAD TO JUMP IN THE WATER & HELP MY FRIENDS PICK UP SOME TRASH ♻️🤙🏼 #trash #ocean ♬ ya nasty – aniah💕

How to download TikTok and keep it always updated

Related topics: Applications, Free applications, Social networks, TikTok

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all