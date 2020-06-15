Microsoft has reiterated that backwards compatibility will be one of the main bets of the Xbox Series X. The console will not only offer support for all previous generations of the platform, it also promises to visually enhance your old games when you enjoy them on new hardware. This feature, as you surely remember, is called Smart Delivery, and today those of Redmond have explained some examples of how it could benefit you, including your wallet.

Possibles scenarios

Let’s imagine the following scenario: next September 17 you acquire Cyberpunk 2077 in its version of Xbox One, but months later you become one of the lucky owners of the Xbox Series X. What happens to the game? Do I have to buy it? a second time to play it on the new console? Not at all. With Smart Delivery you only need insert the Xbox One disc into Series X and the optimized and improved version will automatically be downloaded.

Smart Delivery will work with both physical and digital games. The latter include Xbox Game Pass

It should be noted that the benefits also work for digital versions of games. In this case it will be even easier, since you only need to enter the Microsoft Store of Series X and download a game from your digital library. The store will not ask you to select for which consoles you want to obtain it; it will automatically detect that you are on new hardware and offer you the visually improved title. Microsoft’s goal is to make the process as easy as possible.

« When Halo Infinite launches on Xbox Series X and Xbox One later this year, you only have to buy the game once and you will get the best version for the console you have, or both. If you choose the Xbox Series X for your room, Smart Delivery will recognize it and deliver the optimized version to you. If you decide to move your existing Xbox One to the room or office, Smart Delivery will also recognize it and provide that version when you play on Xbox One, « explains the company.

The ‘Third-Parties’ must decide whether to integrate it or not

It is important to mention that Smart Delivery technology can also be used by any physical game that does not belong to Microsoft. However, it will be the companies’ responsibility to decide if they want to integrate it or leave it out. Those of Redmond affirm that the Xbox Game Pass library will be able to benefit from Smart Delivery, although for Third-Party titles it will be the responsibility of its developers to enable it.

To finish, Smart Delivery you can save the progress of your games from Xbox One and move them to Series X. « You won’t have to worry about losing your progress. Thanks to our commitment to cross-generation compatibility, you can be sure that when you buy a game on Xbox One today, your game library, progression and The whole legacy of gaming advances with you if you jump to the next generation with Xbox Series X, « they concluded.