So you can backup the NAS in the cloud without price being a problem

Having a NAS can be a great solution to store data in an accessible way, have a media center or simply to make a continuous backup of mobile photos. But when you have centralized data in one place, you have to take into account that it is important to have a backup.

Sometimes users of this type of device think that having a drive in RAID is sufficient protection for the data. But although a drive in RAID 1 allows protection against the failure of one of the disks, not against a flood, a theft or a ransomware attack

Back up the NAS

To avoid the loss of critical data, it is important to perform regular backups of the NAS. And that this backup is far from the place where the NAS is, A USB hard drive right next to it is useless in case of theft, for example.

There are three ways to do this backup, each with a certain compromise between price and simplicity. The first would be to back up to an external hard drive; the second on another NAS; and the third in a cloud service.

Regarding backing up to an external hard drive, it is the cheapest option but also the most complex: you have to remember from time to time to perform the backup manually and have the hard disk somewhere else (at work, at a friend or relative’s house, etc.). The problem with this option is the need to perform the backup frequently and that surely, in the event of an unfortunate incident, some of the data would be out of date.

A second NAS for a backup

The next option would be have a second NAS elsewhere (again, at the home of a friend or relative) and have a backup made periodically. The most popular NAS (such as Synology or QNAP) offer this possibility easily.

The first stumbling block to backing up this way is the need for a second NAS. This can be solved by buying a simpler model and with a single bay, since it would be a unit that would only be used to have a copy of the original data. Also you can try to find a second hand NAS. But the truth is that it is a method that requires advancing a significant sum of money.

The second problem with this way of backing up is that we would have a second NAS that would need periodic maintenance: make sure it is up to date, check that the connection does not fail, etc. considering that it would be outside our house.

In short, it is a somewhat less complicated option than manual backup but that maintenance required and whose price may be relevant and in advance, but perhaps if we already had a second previous NAS or if we prefer to have absolute control of our data it may be interesting.

Cloud backup

The third option is to back up the data in the cloud. Again the major NAS manufacturers make it quite easy. And here the main stumbling block is the price: the more GB you have to store, the higher the monthly amount to make the backup.

Therefore, so that the price is not a problem, the first thing if we use this option is to choose well the data that we want to have in backup. The less we have, the cheaper the monthly cost of the backup will be, but it is essential not to leave us anything important that we later miss when there is a problem.

The second, and not least, is choose a service that is as economical as possible but ensuring that it has an adequate quality.

Among the options to make a backup in the cloud, on the one hand we have the classic ones, such as Dropbox, One Drive or Google Drive. However, the prices are somewhat high and do not allow you to pay exactly for the data to be stored (“pay as you go”), that is, you have to hire a package whose storage is greater than the amount of data in our backup.

Another option is to use Amazon Web Services (AWS), which with its Amazon S3 service allows data to be stored in the cloud and whose API is “imitated” by several companies. Amazon S3 offers somewhat high prices ($ 0.023 / GB per month), comparable to Dropbox and company solutions but with the difference that they have a “pay as you go” policy, that is, pay only for what you use.

As we have mentioned, Amazon has competitors that copy their APIs and this is an advantage for backups since the most popular NAS support Amazon S3 in their backup applications and therefore these “copycats” can also be used. Among these companies, two stand out for their good prices and for having a track record that offers confidence: Backblaze with its B2 service offers very competitive prices ($ 0.005 / GB per month) and Wasabi with very interesting prices ($ 0.0059 / GB per month, with a minimum of 1 TB).

But perhaps the cheapest service is a special program within AWS, Amazon S3 Glacier, which offers prices of $ 0.004 / GB per month. Of course, it must be borne in mind that the files uploaded to this type of backup cannot be deleted for three months, otherwise there is a penalty. Most popular NAS have a special application for backing up to S3 Glacier to meet this standard.

In the case of a ransomware attack, having old versions of the backup would allow to recover the files from before the encryption

If we are used to Dropbox and the like, which only charge for storage, it may surprise us that many cloud services have more complex fees. The Amazon S3, S3 Glacier and Backblaze services also charge for transfer volume and for the number of transfers we make, so read the fine print. In practice this implies that performing the initial backup will have a cost, and then basically you will pay for the storage and for the increments of the new data that we put. In cases like Amazon S3 Glacier or Backblaze, you also have to pay to restore the backup.

Wasabi, on the other hand, it only has a cost for storage, compensated by a somewhat higher price for storage and a minimum of 1 TB, but in the cost structure it is more similar to that of more general cloud services.

Backup versions

An interesting feature of some backups in the cloud is that they have versions of the data that we have uploaded. So, for example, if we delete a file on the NAS and this deletion is replicated in the cloud, it could be recovered for a while.

The most extreme case is a ransomware attack, in front of which it is necessary to take extreme precautions. One of the problems of this type of attack is that the encrypted data spreads to the backup, deleting the data even in the security backups.

The most suitable is a combination of manual backup and backup in the cloud

The good news is that some cloud services offer versioning of the files we upload. For example, in Backblaze all backups have a default life of 30 days at no additional cost, even if they are deleted. Wasabi also offers this functionality but it must be activated. On Amazon S3 and S3 Glacier, this versioning is more complicated.

Can a ransomware access our backup in the cloud and even remove the versioning? No, since the NAS does not have the password of the server

vice without access to the API, which allows uploading, downloading and deleting files, but not accessing the control panel where you can see the versions of the backups.

Which option to choose?

Personally, the backup strategy that I would choose would be a combination of manual backup and cloud backup. The most important data that we update most frequently has to be in the cloud for extra security, and the rest on an external hard drive (always remembering to update it from time to time).

The cheapest cloud service is Amazon S3 Glacier and it is a good option, with a reasonable cost and although the recovery may be somewhat more expensive, in such an emergency the price would not be a problem. However, maintaining different versions of the backup is complicated and both Wasabi and Backblaze offer this service quite comfortably, as we have already seen.

Personally Backblaze It offers three important aspects that make the balance choose them: a competitive price, somewhat more expensive than S3 Glacier but cheaper than Wasabi; it does not have a minimum, it is a pure “pay as you go”; and 30-day versioning that allows you to recover deleted files (by mistake or by malware). And if we look at their history of price reduction (every two years they lower them, more or less), it makes it even more attractive.