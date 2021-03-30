So you can ask technical support for help on WhatsApp

So you can ask for help in WhatsApp to technical support | Unsplash

This service often becomes highly requested by WhatsApp users, however, not everyone knows how to make use of it, so if you are one of them, keep reading, because surely this will interest you too much.

With the updated betas in the messaging app Instantly and before the new functions were officially launched, the application tests that these functions work correctly through these Beta versions, in which now, one of the novelties will be to have group technical support, where they can be reported the errors or problems of the application or consult information.

Given this, the application intends to open a new communication channel between users and the community, although the tool may not be used constantly, however, it will serve as a tech support chat which will be in charge of the official WhatsApp site, WABeta Info.

This new service will function as a group conversation and once the user decides to contact the company, a new conversation will be opened with different technical support advisers of the application, who will be available to resolve any questions or complaints, in no more than 48 hours as promised by WABeta Info.

After the advice is finished, the company will leave the conversation, however, the answers and the information that is shared, will be available for the users who arrive, to clarify their own doubts.

It is worth mentioning that you should know that this function is active for certain users around the world that is still in test mode, and has not been officially launched, although you should be attentive to update the application, in case you arrive to use this service.

Here are the steps to access the technical support conversations:

Open WhatsApp and select “Settings”. Then click on the “Help” option. Then go to “Contact us”. Write the problem you have with the service. Done! Wait for your question to be resolved.

Thus, with the aim that users can report any failure or resolve their doubts, the famous messaging application plans to introduce technical assistance within the app.

On the other hand, during the first hours of March 20, it was announced that the application of Telegram released an update on its platform.

Now, the application will have its version 7.6 and its main novelty is that voice chats are already available for channels.

That’s right, among the new updates to Telegram, the application developed new functions to improve the user experience by implementing voice messages on the platform, which you can play as many times as you want.

Like WhatsApp, Telegram offers many tools such as the possibility of hiding the last connection and its “walkie talkie” function, which takes us back to the now-defunct Nextel, where you spoke in this format.

Now, the users who will listen to your audios can access the “silenced voice chat”, in addition, if in any situation they want to speak, they can press the “raise your hand” button so that a chat administrator can give them the floor.

In fact, a study carried out by Statista showed that during the month of January of this year the number of downloads doubled.

487 thousand 25 were reported, while WhatsApp for its part was in third position with 242 thousand 262 downloads.

And it is that since the new privacy policies In this 2021, as well as some failures that it has presented, the application has lost several users.