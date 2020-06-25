They have taken time and are not yet definitive, but they can already be tested on iOS: Telegram includes video calls in version 6.3 of its application. We have tested them and they work quite well. And it doesn’t take too much to access them as Telegram keeps its Testflight beta open.

Telegram is one of the messaging applications that have innovated the most in the field of integrating functionalities within messages, not in vain has revolutionized mobile chat. Even so, Telegram still had a gap to fill: that of video calls. And, since the past confinement exploded this type of communications, on Telegram they stepped on the accelerator to integrate video calls within their app. At the moment in beta, but they can already be tested.

New one-to-one video calls on Telegram for iOS

The novelty so far has not reached Android, yes to the beta of Telegram on iOS. As we highlighted yesterday, the possibility is found within version 6.3 of the app, a version that is available through Apple’s testing platform Testflight. So, in case you are also interested in trying them, we recommend that you access the download before the gaps are completed.

To access Telegram video calls on iOS you have to do the following:

Download Testflight on your iOS device if you haven’t already installed it.

Press this link from your iOS device: Testflight should open giving you the ability to access tests. You accept.

When updating with version 6.3 Testflight will warn you that you will lose Telegram data, although it is not so: everything will remain the same. And, if you experience errors, you just have to log in again with your account: all the chats remain on the Telegram servers.

Once you have Telegram 6.3 installed, click the settings wheel icon ten times. It will open the ‘debug’ mode.

Descend to the bottom and activate ‘Experimental feature‘. You will already have active video calls.

Look for any contact that has the same version of Telegram, 6.3. You must also have completed the process of activating the ‘Experimental feature’ option.

Click on the contact’s avatar and the ‘Video call’ option should already appear.

In the event that it does not come out, click on ‘Edit’, in the upper right corner of the contact, and go back: the menu should come out.

Telegram video calls on iPhone

The activation process is a little cumbersome and requires that the Telegram caller has also completed it. At least for the moment since video calls will not take long to reach Telegram in its stable version: after our test we can verify that its operation is as expected.

Telegram video calls on iPad

Video calls are established quickly, communication is stable enough, and the image offers more than decent quality, in line with the sound quality. There are no other options apart from switching to the rear camera during the video call, there are also no group communications (for now). And there is a curious aspect: Telegram incorporates four Emojis on the top to ensure communication security. If both parties share the same smileys, the video call should be secure.

