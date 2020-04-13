Although this blue light issue is not without controversy, especially through different publications that come to light on the suitability of its treatment on mobile phones or tablets, we believe that reflection is needed on how to use the tools included in your mobile phone And that, in this way, you can take advantage and do a favor to your eyes, in these days where distances are shortened and technology invades your retinas.

Before continuing with the recommendations, perhaps we should be consistent and talk, despite the fact that our work is closely linked to technology, about how this time is especially indicated to put aside electronics, technology or any object that can be turned on and establish an analog dynamic For the rest of the year, we have already written an article talking about the possibility of accounting for the time you spend with applications like Instagram. Believe me, your sight will thank you forever.

Blue light and how to make our devices healthier

Going back to the topic at hand in this article, I think that It is necessary that everyone knows how the light that emanates from our mobile terminals, Especially at night, can be detrimental to our restIf you want to know whether or not you should turn off your phone when you go to sleep, here is the perfect article by the way. In the same way that caffeine, for example, does not have the same impact on the body of different people, this light is also not fatal for anyone who uses their phone before going to sleep, as is the case with many and many who read These lines. First of all, speaking of Android devices, you must know how to activate the options that will make your view more protected against what is known as blue light.

If you are an expert user you will surely know, in addition to having it configured this way, how to set light filters on your terminal. In case you do not know how to do it, we explain it to you in a simple way. The first thing you should do is access your mobile phone settings, provided you are inside one of the latest versions of the Google operating system. You should access the Screen menu and once inside, in addition to recommending that you activate Dark Mode, you must enter the Night Light menu, which you can access from the shortcuts on the phone’s control panel.

Once inside the Night Light menu you can configure that the tinting, to name it in an easier way to understand, is carried out between two hour intervals that you choose or, I think is the most advisable option, that it be activated when the sun begins to set and deactivated when it begins to dawn. Of course there are a thousand and one applications, I am not too fanatic of filling the phone with hundreds of apps, to help us with our sight. For example, if you want to try any of them, we recommend you download Ligth Delight, which allows set the brightness level and hue on the screen, Brightness Control & Dimmer, which play with brightness in a very smart way, or Screen Dimmer, which allows the user adjust filter color, brightness and other options. Be that as it may, take care of your sight.

