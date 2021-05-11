so you can add more RAM memory that is not the RAM memory of a lifetime

If you want expand the memory of your desktop PC, you only have one option: use the specific free slots on the motherboard by populating them with conventional DIMMs (Dual In-line Memory Modules).

That will change in the future, or at least that is what the consortium working on it wants. CXL standard, which defines a new type of DRAM memory that can be added to desktop PCs through the PCIe slots. In Samsung they are already preparing their first products in this regard.

Removable memory

The CXL standard began to take shape in 2019, and soon had several giants of the world of technology join forces to develop it. Among those giants are Intel, AMD, ARM, IBM, Broadcom, NVIDIA, SK Hynix or Samsung.

The CXL 1.1 standard, which until recently was the most recent – the CXL 2.0 was finalized in November 2020 – covered three types of different uses: CXL.io, CXL.cache and CXL.memory.

It is precisely the third that interests us the most, because with this type of scenario it will be possible to expand the RAM of our computer in an alternative to the traditional way. Samsung already has this type of CXL.memory modules in development, and although the images for now are only renders, their appearance makes more or less clear the format in which we will find these curious modules.

The CXL.memory modules will function identically to a conventional module. It is not known if they will be able to be hot-swappable, and neither the capabilities they will handle, but they do be based on a PCIe 5.0 connection with a x16 link, allowing bidirectional bandwidths of 32 GT / s.

They will remain volatile memory modules (When you turn off the computer, what would have been stored in them will no longer be there), something that may change with the CLX 2.0 specification, which in one of the scenarios contemplates the use of persistent memory.

At the moment these modules are in full development and therefore we do not know date of availability or prices, but it is expected that they may appear coinciding with the launch of Intel’s Sapphire Rapids processors, your next generation of Xeon CPUs for servers. So it may take time to see these modules on end-user desktops.

Via | AnandTech