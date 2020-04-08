The Government has just announced the launch of Hispabot-Covid19, a WhatsApp consultation or chatbot channel from which the Pedro Sánchez Executive wants to answer citizens’ questions about the coronavirus.

The objective is that, but with the nuance of offering official information, which serves to make disappear the hoaxes that run through social networks and messaging applications. This fact has caused WhatsApp, yesterday, to have limited the forwarding of messages in its application to only one recipient, compared to the previous five.

The Government thus follows the steps of the Health Alert of the World Health Organization

600802802 is the number you have to keep in your phonebook

To make Hispabot appear among your contacts, you just have to save the phone number “600802802” in your contact list. Then WhatsApp will be available for us to ask you questions 24 hours a day.

The WhatsApp chatbot has been promoted by the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, and in the statement they state that it is tested with 200 questions that can be asked in 1000 different ways. In what little I have been able to prove, the language he accepts is quite natural and there is no need to use question marks, neither opening nor closing.

