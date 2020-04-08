Until now Netflix allowed you to create a children’s profile for children, but the options have multiplied with the last update, extending to all profiles and with new parental control options.

Thus, now you can precisely choose the content classification that you allow in a profile, block some movies or series of a certain profile or protect profiles with a PIN code. We tell you how you can configure it from your mobile.

Protect accounts with PIN

Restrictions to one profile will be of little use if the solution is as easy as entering a restricted one. To solve it, it is now possible protect some profiles with a PIN code. To do it from the application you must go to the menu and tap Account.

This will open your account settings on the Netflix website, where you will have to scroll until you find the list of account profiles. Drop down the profile you want to protect and click Profile lock.

You will have to confirm your identity by entering the password of the Netflix account and then it will be the turn of enter the PIN code with which you want to protect this profile. Must be a four digit numeric code.

Filter by age

Similarly, while until now you could choose whether a profile was for children or adolescents, now you have a selector to choose exactly the content rating what you want to allow It is accessed from Restrictions on viewing. You have to choose 18+ (without restriction), 16+, 13+, 7+ or All audiences.

Content restriction

In the same section you can choose below if you want to mark the profile as a children’s profile and a new section, to do not show specific titlesregardless of your rating. To use it you must write the name of the film and series to add it to the list.

The movies or series you add to this list will not appear in this profile, although they will appear in the rest. From this same options section you can also consult the viewing history, entering the viewing activity section.

