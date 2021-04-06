so you can activate the voice assistant of Spotify to ask for songs

It’s been a long time since Spotify turns a magic word or magic word to activate your hands-free or voice control function, this sort of “Hey Spotify” that will be natively integrated into the music streaming service to complement what has already been possible with Google Assistant for quite some time.

In fact, the magic word that will activate the function is precisely “Hey Spotify”, and as the colleagues from GSMArena told us, the Stockholm company is already testing it on some devices, such as the Galaxy S21, which have begun to receive a notification via Spotify to activate the hands-free function.

As you will see in the attached screenshots, the notification itself explains how “Hey Spotify” works taking us to a screen that will allow us to activate it, always reporting a Privacy Policy which establishes that the use of data for the voice function will involve recording and transcribing our voice only when we press the “Hey Spotify” button or speak these words to activate it without touching.

As is obvious and we already know of other smart assistants, press the button or say “Hey Spotify” while the screen is on and the Spotify app open will enable a wizard, to which we can request songs, lists, podcasts or radios directly with an intelligent search engine that seems to work quite well.

The Spotify app will always be listening, it is necessary to detect the magic word, but it will not record or send data until we activate the native assistant personally and consciously.

As you may already know, this voice search function is available since 2019 for Spotify Premium users, already for a year he had been talking about a magic word that could activate the browser in totally hands free mode.

The function has already been tested in several countries, although in Spain there are no official confirmations by Spotify, and it certainly doesn’t offer anything new that we haven’t seen on Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant, other than your native integration in streaming service which could lead users to activate it more easily when they are using the Spotify app.

In any case, welcome to the new features especially in applications where they are more useful, or has no one wanted to change the song in the kitchen while kneading a delicious dessert?

