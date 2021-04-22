so you can activate the color calibration with the iPhone

One of the novelties of the just announced Apple TV 4K is the possibility of calibrate the color using our iPhone. The feature, which uses the sensors and front camera, will also be compatible with previous models.

According to 9to5Mac, the color calibration will be available for Apple TV HD starting next week. Because it is a feature of tvOS 14.5, users who already have the device released in 2015 will be able to enable it from the app.

Color calibration will be available within the Apple TV app. To activate it we will have to open Settings and select the Audio and Video menu. Once inside, we select Color Balance and we must follow the instructions on the screen.

In doing so, the iPhone will use the front camera and proximity sensors to guide you to a target on the screen and begin calibration. Apple TV uses the iPhone’s light sensor to compare the color balance of your TV with other standardized profiles used by filmmakers.

Apple TV color calibration offers much more accurate colors and improved contrast

When we use calibration the environment of the place where the television is located is analyzed or the monitor your Apple TV is connected to. The video output is then automatically adapted to compensate for any incorrect settings in the picture settings of your TV.

The result will be a more faithful representation of colors and improved contrast. At the end of the calibration, the user will be able to compare the original image and the one with color balance to activate the one they want.

It is worth mentioning that in order to calibrate your Apple TV HD or 4K an iPhone compatible with Face ID is required with iOS 14.5 installed. All models after iPhone X include this feature except iPhone SE.

Is feature is optional, so you can depend on the calibration of your TV or simply ignore it and live deceived with those profiles with saturated colors that television manufacturers offer.

Because it is not yet available to the general public, some beta reports indicate that calibration does not activate if you have a TV with Dolby Vision. We assume this is a temporary bug that will be resolved when tvOS 14.5 is released to everyone early next week.

Related