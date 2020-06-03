The Ministry of Education and Sports has prepared some instructions for the development in the months of June and July in the educational centers, to which the students have to attend in person for the first time since the pandemic, of the examinations to obtain the compulsory secondary school graduate and the Bachelor’s degree for adults, tests to the program ‘That’s English!’ of this course, as well as the entrance exams to the special regime teaching for the 2020/2021 academic year, which establish, among other issues, the mandatory use of masks and the preparation of an isolation room “In case it is necessary in the event that someone shows symptoms of Covid-19 in the course of them”.

As indicated in these instructions of the General Directorate for Educational Planning and Evaluation, consulted by Europa Press, as general measures contemplate that the directors of the centers “will plan ahead not only the spatial organization and distribution, putting appreciable marks in areas of clear visibility for applicants, but any other aspect necessary for development of the tests, including the organization of the cleaning and disinfection of the center during the development of the tests ».

In this sense, they indicate that before the tests are held “The cleaning staff will carry out a cleaning and disinfection of the facilities to be used” and during their development “The cleaning and disinfection of classrooms and common spaces will be extreme”.

Likewise, they contemplate that each applicant «must come provided with their own material necessary for the realization of the tests, including, in the case of access to the special regime music education, the instrument specific to the requested specialty, in the event that its transportation is possible ”, and that informative posters will be installed on the regulatory measures for safety and hygiene and “The areas of the buildings designated for their realization will be identified by means of numbered plans or sketches that are clear and understandable.”

Likewise, the compulsory use of masks is established and each applicant “must come with their own mask, without the access or stay in the educational center of people who are not provided with this element of protection, as they are not can guarantee at all times the mandatory separation according to state regulations of two meters ». And in the cases of non-requirement of the use of a mask, “They must be accredited with the corresponding medical prescription and in these cases it is essential to maintain the safety distance.”

In addition, they point out that “the recommended option from Health is that students come with their own hydrogel dispenser and use it before and after each exam, but also, the center will have hydroalcoholic gel dispensers available to the public: the objective is avoid the concentration of students around the dispensers provided by the center, which will be located at the entrances of the building and at the entrance of the classrooms to minimize its manipulation by many people repeatedly«.

They already add that in addition to The use of masks “be compulsory”, «A distance of two meters between the students in all directions during the tests »and« in the case of classrooms with fixed benches, a complete free bench will be left in front and another behind and the participants should sit in a W shape, without forming rows, for better distance ». “Only participants may remove their masks once they are seated at each station,” they add.

Likewise, they contemplate that for the organization of the circulation of people and the distribution of spaces, applicants “will wear a mask during their transit through the centers (waiting at doors, corridors, patios, bathrooms, among others) and that they put marks indicative of entrances and exits and points between people to avoid crowds ».

In the event that toilets have various sinks and urinals “Half will be closed in alternate order to promote the distance between people”, “the cleaning and disinfection of the same will be reinforced in the moments of greatest influx of people” and “they must have soap and paper for drying hands, thus like hydroalcoholic gels ».

Similarly, regarding the cleaning and sanitizing of materials and instruments, they point out that the used tables and chairs “will be cleaned and disinfected at the end of each test, as well as the musical instruments provided by the center and other tools, materials or facilities for shared use after each manipulation ».

Shared material

In relation to the delivery and collection of the paper support or other materials necessary for the development of the tests “the use of masks and repeated sanitation with hydrogel will be mandatory” and said paper-based tests delivered by the students “will remain three hours stored without let them be manipulated ». In addition, the students “They should not share material, so the students must make sure they bring everything they need to take the tests.”

On ventilation, it must be done naturally several times a day and fans (blades, standing, desktop, etc.) «can be a source of droplet dispersion, given the air flow generated around them, by what is not recommended ». However, said instructions specify that in the event that for reasons of temperature increase its use is necessary, “It must be complemented with natural cross ventilation, so that the generated air flow is not directed towards people.”

They also point out that “It must be ensured that the position of the fan does not facilitate transmission between groups and will be used at the lowest possible speed, to generate less turbulence”, to add that «when, due to the temperature conditions, it is necessary to keep autonomous Split-type equipment in operation, it is necessary to prevent them from producing drafts and they must be cleaned and

periodically disinfected ».

Among the sanitary and hygienic measures, the instructions state that “an isolation room should be prepared, with adequate ventilation, in case it is necessary in the event that someone shows symptoms of the disease during the tests”, to add that the affected person “must remain in it with the mask on until a companion is persone” and “During isolation, she will be accompanied by an adult also protected with all the measures mentioned above.”

“Once you leave the room, it will remain closed for at least two hours after which it will be ventilated, cleaned and disinfected”, they add, and also specify that “the sources will be sealed, so that the students who need it must be provided with bottled water.”

Lastly, they stipulate that the Educational Inspectorate “shall carry out the necessary actions” for advising educational centers in relation to the organization and application of the measures included in this instruction, and that the territorial delegations of Education, Sport, Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation “Shall have what is necessary for the application and dissemination of the provisions of this instruction within the scope of their competence.”