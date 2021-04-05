So will Sony Xperia 1 III: everything we know before its presentation on April 14 | Technology

The next Sony event will take place on April 14, and the Xperia 1 III will be the main protagonist of the event. We tell you everything we know so far about the next Sony flagship.

There is just over a week to go until the next Sony event takes place, in which the Japanese company will present the new Xperia phones. The Xperia 1 III will be Sony’s new top of the range And, although the brand has not yet released any official details, rumors already tell us what its characteristics could be.

In 2019, Sony presented us with its new line of Xperia phones, with the Xperia 1 at the forefront of the catalog. This flagship, designed to compete with premium models such as the iPhone or the Samsung Galaxy S, bet on video and sound, with a cinematic OLED screen with HDR and an aspect ratio of 21: 9, accompanied by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Its successor, the Xperia 1 II, arrived last year, maintaining the hallmarks of its predecessor: the ultra-wide screen and the latest from Qualcomm under the hood. And in 2021 we will meet the third generation, which is about to appear on the scene.

And what do we know so far about the Sony Xperia 1 III? The popular leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks, has widely leaked through Voice the characteristics of the Sony Xperia 1 III.

According to this filter, at the design level the device will maintain the same line as its predecessor and will look practically the same. It will present dimensions of 161.6 x 67.3 x 8.4 mm (9.6 mm if we consider what the rear camera protrudes), with a glass rear panel and a metal frame with flat edges.

Will have a 6.5-inch OLED CinemaWide display with 4K resolution, HDR support and a 21: 9 aspect ratio. Both the top and the chin will be very thin (always according to the OnLeaks report), and the bezels will also be extremely thin. It is said to have a 120Hz refresh rate, substantially improving on previous models.

The photographic equipment, the great novelty of the Xperia 1 III

While the front of Sony’s new top of the range will remain as it has been before, the same is not the case with the rear. The Xperia 1 III will feature a triple camera with the ZEISS seal as the previous generation, but this time he is expected to mount a periscope camera.

At the moment the specifications of the rear cameras are unknown, but It is said that this new camera could offer an optical zoom of at least 5x, although it cannot be ruled out that it is 10x.

These are the best-selling mobile phones on Amazon Spain, among which several Xiaomi smartphones stand out, a brand that overwhelmingly dominates the top of this store.

Everything points to what under the hood we will find the Snapdragon 888 processor, the latest from Qualcomm, which according to the latest rumors would be accompanied by 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It is believed that there could be a Chinese version with a configuration of 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of ROM.

Regarding autonomy, it is said that the battery will have a capacity of 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 65 W. Thanks to this, the loading time will be substantially reduced compared to its predecessor.

Xperia 1 III: price

Rumors point to a price increase over last year’s model. According to the leaks, the price of the Sony Xperia 1 III will amount to 8,999 yuan, 1,161 euros at the current exchange rate.