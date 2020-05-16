After ‘Avengers: Endgame’, the only thing that will happen with the MCU is that it will get bigger and bigger, and more characters will join the ranks of the movies and series that Marvel Studios is preparing. One of the great surprises is that very soon the Vampire Hunter will be seen inside the MCU, and the person in charge of giving it life, Mahershala Ali revealed an image of what her version of Blade will look like.

Mahershala Ali is one of the best actors Hollywood has today, and that’s why when it was announced that he would be in charge of being the new version of Blade in the MCU, all the fans and even the first Blade, Wesley Snipes , they had nothing but words of encouragement for the actor.

“For all the Daywalkers who are losing their minds right now, relax. Although the news is a surprise, EVERYTHING IS GOOD. Such is the business of entertainment! Lots of peace for the MCU team, always a fan. Honor and respect to the great teacher Stan. Congratulations, Salaam and Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I hope to experience for many years. Inshallah, someday we will work together. Most important to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the endless support. So welcome to Daywalker Klique, “said Snipes.

Because of the early development of this project, not have many details of ‘Blade’. But despite this, all the fans are very excited, since Mahershala Ali revealed an image of her version of Blade on his Instagram. The image features a drawing of Ali with a very character-style haircut, with a cross necklace around his neck and a sword on his back.

A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali) on May 15, 2020

Seeing this kind of thing on the part shows what was said from the beginning, Ali really wanted the role and everything seems to indicate that in the pre-production the actor is enjoying it a lot. For now, Marvel Studios is preparing to start its Phase 4 with the premiere of ‘Black Widow’, which will hit all theaters on November 6 of this year.