so will all the changes

DGT labels will present notable changes and everything indicates that new stickers will come into force according to the environmental classification of each vehicle.

May 4, 2021 (14:00 CET)

The current DGT label system will change soon

Over the last few months there has been a long talk about the more than presumed changes referring to current system of environmental labeling of vehicles. Both the DGT Like the car manufacturers, the motorist associations and many of the environmental associations have been pointing out the need to incorporate changes to the current system, some modifications that will be made official soon and that surely They will come into force in July of this year.

The objective of the planned changes is to implement a more rigorous environmental labeling system that is faithful to the reality of the automobile fleet. One of the great novelties in the labeling system would be the most probable introduction of a new sticker -the D-, which would include the new diesel and gasoline powered vehicles that meet the emission standards of the European Euro 6d-Temp standard. These types of cars are currently classified with the C label, despite being much more environmentally friendly than vehicles with previous emission standards.

Second, it is also likely that a sExta label that would serve to catalog vehicles with mild-hybrid technology of mild hybridization (with 12 or 48V battery, depending on the case and each manufacturer). This type of car in the currently receive the ECO environmental label, the same one that includes hybrid vehicles and gasoline bi-fuel and some types of gas (CNG, LPG and LNG). The sectors most critical and demanding with the environmental cataloging of vehicles (environmental associations, to a large extent) are in favor of including mild-hybrid vehicles in the previous new D label, while other sectors call for the creation of a new label for such specific cars that use the aforementioned technology.

Finally, the third big change that could be included as one of the great innovations in the environmental labeling system of vehicles would be the creation of a specific label for two-wheeled motor vehicles that comply with the restrictions of the standard Euro 5, in such a way that we would be talking about a probable and hypothetical new exclusive ECO sticker for the newest and most efficient motorcycles.

THE CURRENT DGT LABELS THAT WILL CHANGE VERY SOON

Until the month of July, when in all probability all or some of the news that we have mentioned will be introduced, The current vehicle labeling system is still in force, which we will summarize below.

Yellow label B: gasoline vehicles registered between January 2000 or diesel vehicles registered after 2006.

Green C label: passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (vans) registered with gasoline from 2006 and diesel from 2014.

ECO label in blue and green colors: used in natural gas vehicles (with the names CNG and LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), plug-in hybrids with a range of less than 40 kilometers, non-plug-in hybrids (HEV) and mild-hybrid cars or light micro-hybrids (with 12 or 48V technology, depending on the case).

Blue label 0 (Zero emissions): corresponds to the latest electric and plug-in hybrid models (range in electric mode of more than 40 km).