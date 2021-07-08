So were the two previous fights between McGregor and Poirier

Mixed Martial Arts is paralyzed this Saturday. The main event of UFC 264 will face the most media star of the company, Conor mcgregor, with a veteran of the company who always gives a show and comes from knocking him out in January, Dustin Poirier. The fight has generated a lot of anticipation, as it happened in 2014 and six months ago.

Poirier made his debut at just 20 years old. And after nine fights (eight victories all before the limit and only one loss) he made his UFC debut. In the largest promoter in the world he added 5 wins and 2 losses from the beginning. There was quality, but it needed continuity. Between August 2013 and April 2014, the Lousiana had added three important victories. On the other hand, McGregor also debuted at the age of 20. In his case, it took him 15 fights (with two losses) to reach the UFC. After three fights in the division he had marveled. Three wins and two of them in the first round. Therefore, two prospects met on September 27, 2014. Poirier was 25 and McGregor 26. The winner would grow a lot.

The role of favorite was for Poirier, but McGregor soon showed his quality. With the spinning kicks that marked his beginnings in the UFC, he kept the American away, who only managed to connect a clear hand. The Irishman fought calmly, taking out his work and when he approached the short distance he threw a crochet. Poirier dodged it, but ‘The Notorious’ had the ability to elbow his opponent’s ear. The one from Louisiana was touched and the one from Dublin did not forgive. He celebrated with rage. He kept firming up and looking up. That triumph put him at the gates of the title. He won his next match and then it was for the title against Mendez.

McGregor comes under pressure to the trilogy after being knocked out

Dustin Poirier hits Conor McGregor during UFC 257. Zuffa LLC

Now the situation is quite different. McGregor wanted to use Poirier as a springboard in January. It would be either for the title or to face Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match, as his environment has recognized. It went wrong. Although the Irishman did not give a bad feeling from the start, Poirier always seemed better placed. He was in distance, comfortable and although the former champion reversed a knockdown, the only two cons he threw with intention, he connected. Later, the ‘Diamond’ began to get a rhythm, damaged Conor’s leg and locked him up. It was the end of the Irishman. A hand came to him that touched him and instead of trying to recover he went to the crossroads. Ssecond error and first KO against him.

The victory left Poirier with a real chance of taking the title, but Khabib vacating it hurt him. He had to wait for Oliveira and Chandler to collide (the Brazilian won) and then keep waiting. Therefore, the company did not want to waste time. The trilogy sold much more and that is why he has scheduled it for this Saturday. They both know very well what the path will be. Whoever wins will go for the title, a bit more doubtful in McGregor’s case. And ‘The Notorious’ knows what other defeat (it would be three in his last four bouts) could put him on the brink of retirement. The pressure is on Conor.