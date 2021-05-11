so were the mythical messages of Larry Page, Linus Torvalds or Jeff Bezos

In early 1996 a question from a certain Lawrence appeared on comp.lang.java, a Usenet forum dedicated to the Java language. The boy had a technical question and asked for help. Then he signed: “Thank you, Larry Page.”.

It turns out that Lawrence was the co-founder of Google, and like him, other great entrepreneurs and living legends of technology turned to the internet to seek help or simply to share their idea of ​​the future. Linus Torvalds, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg or Brian Armstrong did too. The rest, as they say, is history.

Even the grown-ups were little ones once

Obviously almost no one knew who Larry Page was or that his project (which he was developing with Sergey Brin) would end up leading to one of the greatest tech empires of all time.

Larry Page asked in forums because of course, Google did not exist yet. He would be in charge of creating it.

As indicated in this debate started by Paul McKellar on Twitter, he was not the only one who asked for help or opinion when starting his project and getting it started. We have one of the most famous cases with Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linus, who on August 25, 1991 wrote a message on comp.os.minix (another Usenet forum) that has also become historical:

Here Linus Torvalds was telling how he was creating an operating system as a hobby. “It won’t be big and professional,” he said. Ha

Another mythical message is the one that Jeff Bezos published on the ba.jobs.offered forum (also from Usenet, which was the Reddit at the time). In it, Bezos was looking for “extremely talented” programmers to help him become “pioneers in internet commerce.”

You only had to send your CV and cover letter to Jeff Bezos, who left even the postal address of the company. By the way: at that time it was not called Amazon, but Cadabra.

These stories demonstrate how those who start businesses of all kinds seek help and opinion as anyone else would. They are not the only cases, of course, and it’s funny to remember how Mark Zuckerberg created FaceMash, Facebook’s predecessor.

That controversial website for Harvard University students allowed to vote if a girl on campus was attractive or not. That caused the Harvard board of directors to submit him to a third degree from which he emerged unscathed, and that would end up giving rise to the creation of his social network, Facebook.

At that time Zuckerberg had his blog on the Live Journal platform, and although those posts were lost, someone rescued them and has published them. In them you can see how the creator of Facebook was telling how on the night of October 28 to 29, 2003 he created FaceMash because “I need something to keep my mind busy“.

Many others share their ideas online before launching to seek validation and suggestions. One of those who told it recently was Brian Armstrong, who in 2012 posted a message on Hacker News commenting on his idea and looking for a co-founder for his project.

This was Brian Armstrong’s message in March 2012. Most of those who responded did so by criticizing his idea. Who laughs last …

Despite the criticism he received, Armstrong ended up making that idea a reality. Its objective was to propose a way to facilitate transactions with “digital currencies, such as bitcoin or some derivative of it.”

He believed in the future of cryptocurrencies: He founded Coinbase and ended up going public a few weeks ago. Today he is a billionaire, and when he told the story of those beginnings, he also made an important reflection: “I knew I didn’t have to take negative comments too seriously“.