In its time it was the fastest, most powerful and most expensive Ferrari car for sale

In February 2020 a Ferrari F40 in the city of Monaco, France was recorded while being devoured by the flames of a fire for which the cause is unknown, but according to what can be seen, the fire started in the area of ​​the engine.

Now on the Facebook page Ferrari Owners Club NL recently shared a few photos of the post-incident F40 sitting in what it claims to be the service center of Ferrari Cavallari, a dealership in Monaco.

Unfortunately, the Ferrari was left in poor condition, part of the engine is totally destroyed, as is the roof and interior. A true tragedy for auto enthusiasts around the world.

The front of the car was the only thing left in good condition.

Here are some more pictures of the burned F40 from Monaco.Creditz: Luimex Posted by FerrariOwnersClubNL on Monday, June 8, 2020

There are rumors that the car will be restored and it will certainly take a lot of work for a restoration of this size, but we believe that it can be done.

The Ferrari F40 is a rear-wheel-drive mid-engine supercar built between 1987 and 1992, with race car versions LM and GTE that continued their production until 1994 and 1996, respectively.

In its time it was the fastest, most powerful and most expensive Ferrari car for sale. A total of 1,311 automobiles were built with 213 units destined for the United States. a vehicle with so much history certainly deserves a second chance.

***

It may interest you: