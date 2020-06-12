The stars of cinema and music, the greater their fame, the more they need a faithful squire to take care of the mundane. In the 1980s, Howard Bloom was one of those shadow men who were gaining more and more power and who, now, has leveraged that body of knowledge to write a book about some of the singers and actors whose career he managed from his role. of almighty agent.

In Einstein, Michael Jackson & Me: A Search for Soul in the Power Pits of Rock and Roll (Bloom, Einstein, Michael Jackson, and Me: A Search for the Soul in Rock and Roll Holes) of the artists he handled. Now, the American newspaper New York Post has published a preview of the book, which reveals curiosities of, among others, Michael Jackson, Billy Idol, Bette Midler, the group Kiss or Bob Marley. Precisely about the greatest reggae artist who has given the song, he reveals how his last days were, which were very far from the massive fame that the Jamaican reaped in life.

Bloom did not work too long with the musician, they began collaborating in the mid-1980s, when the artist’s career was in full swing and successful in the United States. But, later that year, the agent received an unexpected and very painful call. “They told me that Bob Marley was dying of cancer in a Swiss clinic and that no one could find out because the papparazzi were chasing him,” he says.

According to Bloom account, Bob Marley became obsessed to the extreme with this media persecution; Like other stars monitoring record sales to the millimeter, the agent explains, he did it with the media. “Every morning Bob would come down from his room, look at newspapers around the world and check to see if anyone had written about his illness. If they hadn’t, he would spend the day outside playing soccer. If there was one Mentioning his cancer, Bob stayed in his room, sitting in the dark. ” The Jamaican was a world star, who had toured around the world, and in his country, where he began his career in 1962 with his album One Cup Of Coffee, he was a national idol. Robert Nesta Marley Booker, as he was called, came from a humble background, from a village in northern Jamaica, and later his family settled in one of the poorest neighborhoods in the capital, Kingston. There, when he was already famous, in 1976, he was shot, without suffering great damage.

Marley had 11 children, four of them with Rita Marley, his wife.

Bloom was clear about what he had to do at the time with his client, already a friend: “My mission was that Bob spent each day in a way that was worth living.” So what he often did was feed the media stories about the artist, but always hiding where he was and his poor health.

The agent spent eight months “of subterfuge and rivers of ink,” he says sadly. “I received a call from a woman who told me that Bob would no longer need me. It was one of the worst experiences of my life,” he recalls. “It meant Bob had given up on living. That light, that inner pilot, went out. He died two weeks later.”

Finally, Marley died on May 11, 1981 in a clinic in Miami, Florida, in the southern United States. He had been transferred there just four days earlier from Switzerland. The Jamaican, whom they came to call “the black Bob Dylan”, was only 35 years old.

