Throughout the day we send dozens of messages through applications such as WhatsApp and Telegram, we have private conversations and we share a lot of sensitive information. Therefore, we must be very careful with these data, and knowing the dangers we face can be of great help.

As we read on the blog A computer on the evil side, by the well-known hacker Chema Alonso, criminals have found quite curious methods to steal accounts from applications like WhatsApp. One of them is not very complicated and is carried out with the help of your voicemail.

Watch out for your voicemail

When downloading WhatsApp for the first time on a device, we have the possibility of recovering our account. We have all gone through this process, we add our phone number and we can verify it thanks to a code that comes through SMS. However, there is also the option to receive a call in which the code will be dictated. This is the door that some hackers use to steal WhatsApp accounts.

The method is quite simple, and they can use it whether or not they have the victim’s mobile. These are the steps the attacker would take without having the victim’s mobile in possession:

Enter the victim’s phone number to verify the account. An SMS will be sent to your device.

When not using the code, and after 1 minute, select the option to verify through a call.

If the victim does not take the call, the WhatsApp system will leave a message with the code in their voicemail.

The criminal can access that message without having our mobile at hand, there is the real danger. When trying to access the voicemail of another device, a PIN is requested, a 4-digit code that is generally not too complicated. If using the statistics, you find out, they would already have our WhatsApp account.

In an event in which our smartphone was in the attacker’s hands, the process would be much easier. After entering the phone number, you should only wait for the call – it is not necessary to unlock a mobile to answer a call – and write down the code.

Not the same with Telegram

Telegram has a similar process, but not identical. It will give us a choice between two ways: take the verification code in an SMS or, after a few minutes, receive a call on the number we want to retrieve with the verification code.

So? Where is the difference? In this case a message is not left in the voicemail, avoiding theft if the hacker does not have the victim’s smartphone in his possession. A small change in the process that helps keep our account safe.

It may interest you: How to translate your WhatsApp messages automatically

Follow Andro4all