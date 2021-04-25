So the red carpet of the 93rd edition – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

It’s time for the best cinema awards! This Sunday It is the day of glamor and catwalks … although with the covid pandemic the Oscars have had modifications to take into account.

From very early the team production has everything ready for the red carpet where the celebrities will pass on the way to the awards ceremony.

After a year that erased the titles of the films from the marquees and shocked all of Hollywood, the show must continue, two months later than usual, with a ceremony without an audience at Union Station in Los Angeles and a group of films nominees that have barely been shown in theaters.

The biggest blockbuster among them is “Promising Young Woman” (“Beautiful revenge”), which grossed $ 6.3 million in the United States amid the pandemic.

Yes, it is a strange year. But with a bevy of admired films and widely applauded nominees from groups that have historically been marginalized by academia, a sea change in Hollywood is poised to take the stage.

The hollywood impulse for diversity in the past five years could lead to all four acting awards as well as the best director award going to people of color for the first time in the 93-year history of top honors in the film industry.

Few of the winners appear to be insured after an extended awards season, but “Nomadland,” the slowly-developing quasi-documentary about the traveling community of American RVs, is considered a favorite to win the Best Picture Oscar.

If Zhao, 39, were to win the Best Director award, she would become the second woman and the first Asian to win an Academy Award in that category.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 ″, set in the Vietnam War protests, is seen as the strongest contender for “Nomadland” in the Best Picture category, according to award experts.

It’s probably the most traditional Oscar movie. It has a lot of very colorful performances and historical relevance, “said Alison Willmore, a film critic for New York magazine.

The other nominees for Best Picture son the 1930s Hollywood drama “Mank,” which has 10 nominations; the revenge story “Promising Young Woman,” the film about a Korean immigrant family “Minari,” the civil rights biopic “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the dementia story “The Father,” and the movie about a drummer. deaf “Sound of Metal”.

The winners are chosen in a secret ballot by the 9,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The race for Best Actress is open between Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) and Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday ”).

The race for best actress is fascinating. We’ve had a different winner at each televised awards show, “said Pete Hammond, awards columnist at Deadline Hollywood.

The late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, 43, appears to be in line to receive his first Oscar for his latest role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

But Brit Anthony Hopkins, who plays a man battling dementia on “The Father,” could be rewarded while Riz Ahmed, as a deaf punk drummer on “Sound of Metal,” is considered another potential winner. in the Best Actor category.

Source: Excelsior