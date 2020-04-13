The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, signs the agreement, “Todos Juntos contra el Covid-19”, with private hospitals, which consists of 50% of its facilities providing medical attention for a month, releasing in total 3,115 beds; this, “so that we can be prepared at the most critical moment,” said the president.

“In 15 days this plan would begin and at this time, the beneficiaries and the entire population will be informed. Those who already had an appointment to be attended at the ISSSTE, at the Insurance, will be informed where they are going to to be cared for, a woman who is going to give birth, is going to know that she can do it, that she will be cared for in a private hospital, to give an example. This will allow us spaces in public hospitals, I repeat to be prepared and when the most critical moment presents itself, we have all the beds, all the equipment that is needed to save lives, this was a decision we made over the weekend, counting all the beds, fans, of the medical teams of specialists, so that the epidemic does not exceed us “, iLópez Obrador reported.

Information in development