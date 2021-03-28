So that the coronavirus does not have a reservoir, San Diego vaccinates the zoo apes

03/28/2021 at 00:01 CET

The passage of the coronavirus across the planet is affecting each and every one of us who live on it. There is no human or animal species that has been rid of COVID-19.

The last to suffer it have been the apes that live in the San Diego Zoo in the United States.

In January 2021, a group of gorillas and orangutans from the San Diego Safari Park they were the ones who tested positive for the virus.

According to the zoo itself, “the strain that infected them was a highly contagious new variant of the coronavirus identified in California,” which was presumably infected by one of the workers at the center.

“For almost a year, our team members have been working tirelessly, with the utmost determination, to protect everyone from this highly contagious virus. The safety of our staff and the wildlife in our care remains our number one priority, ”says Lisa Peterson, executive director of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Fortunately, all of them have recovered without major complications, beyond moving slower and sneezing, but these types of infections are one of the serious concerns of zoologists and conservationists since there have been outbreaks of respiratory diseases that jump from humans to animals. causing a large number of deaths.

It is for this reason that the decision has been made to vaccinate a large number of apes and immunize them against the virus.

The intention is, according to park experts, to prevent any possibility of the virus becoming established in a population of wild animals. since it could become a permanent reservoir and return later to re-infect humans causing a new pandemic.

To avoid this, a total of nine apes have been inoculated in San Diego with the experimental vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Zoetis, which specializes in veterinary products.

At the moment, according to the information released from the Safari Park, none of the vaccinated animals has experienced any type of adverse reaction or side effect.

The vaccine, which is now being tested in mink, is slated to be used to immunize more animals at the zoo. There are even other parks in the United States from which doses of the vaccine have also been requested.

To achieve this, Zoetis is already “ramping up production, primarily to license a mink vaccine, and then provide more doses to San Diego and other zoos,” according to Mahesh Kumar, senior vice president, global biologics, the pharmaceutical company.

The Zoetis vaccine works similarly to that of Novavax, developed by the pharmaceutical company Jansen and indicated for humans, since “it gives the receptors a synthetic form of the virus protein to prepare and alert the immune system to thus be able to fight the infection”, according to Live Science.

A new weapon to fight the pandemic.

Infections in animals

Infections in animals

It is not the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began that they have been detected infected animals.

A few months ago the COVID-19 It spread to various mink farms in Denmark, forcing the Danish state to end the lives of more than seventeen million mink.

The damage done to Danish industry, one of the most powerful on the continent, has been immeasurable.

Even then, the Danish government reported the detection in humans of a variant of coronavirus that had occurred after the passage of COVID by mink specimens. According to experts, in addition to being able to re-infect humans, “the variant showed resistance to some antibodies in laboratory studies,” making it a danger.

However, this variant, according to data from the World Health Organization, has not been detected in humans since November 2019.

What has been detected in many more countries, in addition to Denmark, is the coronavirus in different animal species. Although the minks take the cake.

Around the world, veterinarians and scientists have reported Covid-19 infections of dogs, cats, and even big cats. In the specific case of the United States, according to data provided by the Department of Agriculture until November 15, 2020, seven cases of COVID-19 have been detected in tigers, a contagion in a snow leopard, 17 in minks, three in lions, 38 in dogs and 54 in cats.

The infections in mink They are the ones that have been the biggest headache in terms of the jump of Covid-19 from humans to animals and that is why it is intended to prevent its spread by other species.