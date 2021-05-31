So that no one misses the November election appointment



In the primaries of June 22 and in the elections of November 2, voting in order of preference, or Ranked Choice Voting (RCV), will be used.

Photo: David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

Last Friday the deadline to register as a voter and be able to participate in the next New York primaries on June 22 expired. If they did not register, they will no longer be able to participate in those local elections. But that does not mean that they cannot vote in the next general election, the one on November 2.

All elections are important – even state and municipal – because all politics is local. Politics begins with the things that affect us most directly.

Those who were registered as voters on Friday will be able to decide on the 22nd of this month who will be the party candidates for the November 2 vote. On that day, New Yorkers and New Yorkers will elect a new Mayor; a Controller, or Comptroller; an Ombudsman, or Public Advocate; Borough Presidents and Councilors.

“To participate in the November 2 election,” explains Emely Páez, Director of Government Affairs for the Hispanic Federation, “you must be registered by October 8. But do not let the time pass, because then you forget, or are very busy, or have traveled … and all Latinos and Latinas who are qualified to vote should do so in that general election. “

As in the primaries, voting in order of preference, or Ranked Choice Voting (RCV), will be used on November 2, a system approved in 2019 by 73.5% of New York voters.

Voting is relatively simple. Instead of choosing a single candidate per position, the voter can choose up to five candidates per position. To do this, he puts his favorite first, the second favorite second, and so on until he votes for five candidates. The use of RCV is optional, and those who want to vote through the traditional system can do so.

“The RCV is a system that has already been used in a score of US cities with good results,” says Frederick Vélez, National Director of Civic Participation of our federation. “In San Francisco, for example, since its adoption more than six out of 10 minority candidates have won elections, while under the previous system fewer than four out of 10 were elected.”

Several experts agree that the RCV system has reduced the negative tone of some campaigns, in addition to giving the opportunity to vote without fear of “wasting” the vote if everyone’s favorites are not the most popular in the polls.

Our vote must be our voice. Those who are not registered as voters or who have recently moved should register or change their address as soon as possible. We invite you to call the Hispanic Federation’s voter registration line at (866) 432-9832.

For more information about the Hispanic Federation, visit www.hispanicfederation.org or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Let’s celebrate the 31st anniversary of the Hispanic Federation together, and see you next column!

-Frankie Miranda is the president of the Hispanic Federation