So sad! These couples have separated so far in 2020

Alma Sacasa

38 minutes ago

Mark Tacher and Cynthia Alesco, Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann and César Conde and Pamela Silva-Conde are some of the couples that have separated so far in 2020. Look who else has said goodbye in this hard year!

Pamela Silva Conde and César Conde

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

Twelve days after secretly getting married, the actress and Hollywood producer resumed their lives separately.

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel

The singer and her better half ended their three-year relationship in early 2020.

Mark Tacher and Cynthia Alesco

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

This couple separated after eight years of union.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J

After many ups and downs in their relationship, this couple decided to end their romance this year.

Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt

On his YouTube channel, the beauty mogul announced in early 2020 that after five years together, they ended their relationship.

Kehlani and YG

The couple broke up earlier this year.

Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana

After more than a decade together, the actor and his partner ended their relationship.

