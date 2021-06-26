so large that light takes 3.3 billion years to travel through it

What is the greatest thing in the Universe? A star? A galaxy? A recent discovery reveals something even greater: a set of galaxies. One so large that it occupies practically a fifteenth part of the observable Universe. It makes us wonder about the basic cosmological theories we have so far.

Its about Giant Arch, the name given to a set of crescent-shaped galaxies that spans a considerable part of the observable Universe. The discovery was recently announced by the University of Central Lancashire, UK. They say it is about 9.2 billion light years from us.

Observations made with the Sloan Digital Sky Survey of New Mexico are what have made this discovery. Researcher Alexia López was testing a technique called MgII, which allows probe the spectral fingerprints left by ionized magnesium in space. With this it is possible to detect structures that otherwise would not be visible.

Challenging the Cosmological Principle

The Cosmological Principle states that the Universe must be homogeneous and isotopic on a large scale. That is on a large scale the Universe must have a similar and uniform pattern. The gigantic structures should be very rare and if there are, they should not exceed 1.2 billion light years in length. In this case, the Giants Arch is three times larger.

Other relevant gigantic structures They are the Great Wall of Sloan, the Wall of the South Pole, the Great LQG or the Great Wall of Hercules-Corona Borealis. To get an idea, they measure 1.5 billion light years, 1.37 billion light years, 4 billion light years and 10 billion light years respectively. Other types of structures like this recently discovered plasma are also relevant.

The discovery of the Giant Arch and the appearance of other huge structures in recent years has made us have to pose again what are the assumptions we have of the Universe. However, these structures have to be investigated further to see if there really is a reason they formed or is it pure chance.

The Giant Arch is certainly peculiar. A structure that can be traced by following the brightest quasars in that area. These bright galactic nuclei appear to have a relationship to each other or a reason behind their appearance. However, at the moment there is not enough evidence for this. Now the doubt arises what else the Universe hides and we cannot see with the naked eye for not having the right tools or method.

Via | Live Science More information | University of Central Lancashire