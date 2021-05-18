so it will be ‘Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?’ by Discovery

If the increasingly frequent news that space flights are enabled for “tourists” frustrates you because you do not have the money that is worth a ticket in one of them on hand, this Discovery contest may be the solution. As its title says in English, it asks ‘Who Wants to Be an Astronaut?’, That is, “Who wants to be an astronaut?” and it will put civilians (North Americans, yes) to compete to travel to space.

Discovery announces competition TV series “Who Wants To Be An Astronaut?” “Contestants will have the opportunity to compete for an official spot aboard an upcoming Axiom mission, expected to be AX-2.” pic.twitter.com/bZsNL91nfB – Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) May 18, 2021

The award will be travel from Earth to the International Space Station, where the winner will stay for eight days. Specifically, it will be part of the Axiom mission, led by Axiom Space, which wants to build the first commercial space station, and is one of the companies most interested in promoting space travel for private clients. It will be the first contest of its kind and will take place right now, in 2022.

The space talent show

Axiom Mission 1 is scheduled to be the first civilian mission to the International Space Station. Jay Peterson, president of Boat Rocket Studios, producer of the show, has stated that “space travel has always been reserved for a privileged few, so it is incredibly exciting to partner with Discovery to make a program that opens up this unique experience to any American. “

At the moment there are no more details about the content of the contest, but it is known that it will obviously consist of a rigorous selection process and a series of very tough tests comparable to what real astronauts have to overcome. Finally, a group of judges will designate the lucky person who will make the trip. At the moment, registrations are open on this page, although it is active only for Internet users from the United States.