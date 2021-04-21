so it is against the Samsung SmartTag and the Tile

Although yesterday we saw major changes in the new iMac and the new iPad Pro, one of the products that captured the most interest were the simplest (and cheapest) that were presented: the Apple AirTags. It is a type of product that is not new at all, so we see it interesting to see how the Apple AirTag fares against the competition that I already had before I was born.

One of the most recent to be presented was the Samsung SmartTag, although speaking of locators the one of “all life” is the Tile. Which option is more complete? What limitations do they have? Which one is more competitively priced? We see it in detail.

Apple AirTag

Dimensions

31.9mm diameter



8.0mm thick

Weight

11 grams

Endurance

IP67 certified (up to 1 meter for 30 min)

Connectivity

Bluetooth



Apple U1 (UWB)



NFC

Sound

Built-in loudspeaker

Drums

Replaceable CR2032 battery (included)

Sensors

Accelerometer

Compatibility

iPhone with iOS 14.5 or higher



iPad with iPadOS 14.5 or higher

Price

35 euros

Apple offers AirTags an object locator with encrypted information that, as you might think, is focused on its own ecosystem, working with the “Find My” app. It works with NFC, Bluetooth and ultra-wideband (UWB), so that the location of the device is displayed on a map (and if it is in Bluetooth range, it can be made to emit a sound).

They are easily linked to the iPhone, in the style of Apple AirPods or HomePods and the software allows you to assign AirTag to an object, specifying the name. Siri can also be a way to receive information, being able to ask where our object is.

AirTags measure 31.9 millimeters in diameter, weigh 11 grams, and are IP67 resistant. In addition, they can be personalized with an engraving (including emojis). The price: 35 euros a unit or 119 euros a pack of four (as of April 30).

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag +

Samsung Galaxy SmartTags

Measures

40 x 40 mm

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0 LE

Ultra Broadband (UWB) on SmartTag +

Drums

CR2032 battery

220 mAh (depends on the battery)

Autonomy

280 days approximately

Protection

IP53

Mobile app

SmartThings

Price

39.91 euros

As we will see for Tiles, and unlike AirTags, Samsung SmartTags are square (with rounded corners). The difference between the base model and the “+” is not in the design, but in that the SmartTag + does have UWB, but in both cases the information is encrypted.

The SmartTags have a resistance certification IP53 and eye, they do not work with rechargeable battery, but with CR2032 type batteries (such as those used in some remote controls, home devices, etc.). The brand talks about 280 days of autonomy until it has to be replaced.

SmartTags also serve to run SmartThings actions (Samsung’s IoT network), how to turn on the lights at home. This happens in part thanks to the fact that they have a physical button that can be customized in this regard.

Thus, with the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag we will be able to locate devices within a range of 120 meters, which is the maximum distance that Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy can be tracked. In the case of SmartTag +, you can show us the search result with augmented reality.

Samsung SmartTags are now available for purchase for 39.91 euros (per unit). The SmartTag + are not available for now (in theory it was April 16, but at the moment there is no availability).

Tile

As we said at the beginning, those from Tile have been around for many years (eight!) And today they have various types of product, of greater and lesser complexity and performance.

Tile Sticker

Tile Slim

Tile Mate

Tile Pro

Measures

27mm x 7.3mm

86mm x 54mm x 2.4mm

35mm x 35mm x 6.2mm

42mm x 42mm x 6.5mm

Connectivity

Bluetooth

Bluetooth

Bluetooth

Bluetooth

Drums

Integrated (3 years)

Integrated (3 years)

CR1632 battery

CR1632 battery

scope

46 meters

61 meters

61 meters

122 meters

Waterproof

Waterproof

Waterproof

Resistant

Resistant

Mobile app

Tile App

Tile App

Tile App

Tile App

Price

39.99 euros (pack of two)

29.99 euros (pack of two)

24.99 euros (pack of two)

34.99 euros (pack of two)

While the Sticker is a small product that it sticks to the objects to be located, the rest of the Tiles keep the keychain format. The differences between one model and another lie in the range, as we can see in the table, achieving the maximum with the Pro.

The resistance to water at the IP certification level is not specified, but we know that the Slim and the Sticker are waterproof and that the Pro and Mate have a certain resistance, in any case focused on that the rain is not a problem and that, in the case of the Mate and Pro, we can use them with our pet. The Slim format is designed so that it passes at the level of dimensions like a credit card or an electronic key.

They all work with Bluetooth and at the moment no option with UWB, using the Tile app for its use. And in terms of power, both the Pro and the Mate (thicker) use a replaceable CR1623 type battery, while the Sticker and Slim have an integrated battery that lasts three years, according to the manufacturer.

They are sold individually, except in the case of the Sticker. The prices on the web they are 39.99 euros for a pack of two of the Tile Sticker, 29.99 euros per unit of the Tile Slim, 24.99 for the Tile Mate and 34.99 euros for a unit of Tile Pro, but we can find other offers (sometimes in packs of two) on Amazon.

The locators from you to you

The most obvious differences, without getting into the technical, are in the part of design. The Apple AirTag slightly more compact than the Tile Mate, while the Samsung SmartTag is more or less like the Tile Pro, both a little larger than the Apple, which is also the only one with a circular shape.

Secondly, we see that the Tiles are limited to Bluetooth, while those of Samsung and Apple resort to the UWB, more precise than Bluetooth. In each case we see the possibility that user network help localization, with variations in each.

In Tile they resort to their network of users, so that a Tile can be located via another user without the latter being aware. Using the “Notify when found” option, any mobile that you have the app installed You can make the user receive a notification with the location, which will become the last one registered by the system.

In the case of Apple we see that thanks to “Find My” compatible Apple devices (iPhone, iPad or Mac) can act as an antenna so that the location is broadcast, without those users (or Apple) seeing the information. Also, if someone finds the AirTag and brings up your device with NFC (it can be an Android mobile), a link appears that facilitates the notice to the owner that it has been found. You do not have to have any app installed, but in the first case it has to be an Apple device and in the second the user has to bring the mobile closer, as a scan (and the link will appear in the browser).

For SmartTags, as published by Samsung, the SmartThings Find service allows you to locate SmartTags (and other devices registered in SmartThings). For now it works on devices registered in the ecosystem and compatible with Smartthings Find (Samsung phones and tablets with Android 8, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds +), so they would serve as “unintentional sneaks “about 70 million devices (according to Samsung), being for now somewhat more restricted than the function of AirTags.

In terms of interaction, it is those of Apple that do not have physical button. Both the Tiles and the SmartTags have a button, both for locating the object and for the special SmartThings functions that we mentioned, such as turning off the TV.

At the level of batteries, AirTags have a C2032 battery (like SmartTags) that according to Apple lasts one year and can be changed. The same is not the case with the integrated battery Tiles, which cannot be replaced (it is possible in the case of the Mate and Pro). In SmartTags, the C2032 battery can also be replaced without also misconfiguring anything, as we discussed in its analysis.

The price by unit it is not so differential in some cases. Tile’s Slim and Mate models are the cheapest (there is Mate on Amazon for 16 euros, as we have indicated before), so they are the cheapest. The most powerful model of Tile (and more at the height of the rivals, taking into account the benefits of the SmartTag +) is placed at 34.90 euros, somewhat below the base SmartTag and AirTag, but these three are among 35 and 40 euros.