Barcelona beat Mallorca 0-4 in Son Moix in the match corresponding to matchday 28 of the Santander League. This result allows the azulgranas to continue leading the classification although Real Madrid manages to win Eibar this Sunday.

Saturday’s day started with an exciting Espanyol-Alavés in which the box that Abelardo trains took the victory by 2-0. The goals of Bernardo and Wu Lei lThey were worth the parakeets to add three points and continue dreaming of salvation. The game was marked by the expulsion of Pacheco, who left his team with one less in the first half.

Later it was the turn to Celta and Villarreal. Both teams met in Balaídos in a match in which the two clubs arrived needed to achieve their goals. The Submarine was victorious (0-1) thanks to somewhat of Manu Trigueros in injury time, which condemns the vigueses to continue fighting for permanence until the end of the season.

After the Balaídos match, another ‘final’ started for the contenders Leganés and Valladolid. The people of Madrid, needing points to try to get out of the bottom of the table, succumbed to the pucelanos. Enes Ünal fast-forwarded the visitors and Alcaraz He put the shock on track in the second act. Oscar put the final 1-2, insufficient for Javier Aguirre’s.

By last, Barcelona easily beat Mallorca at Son Moix 0-4. Arturo vidal opened the can in the first minute. Martin Braithwaite He made the second and the first that he marks with the Barça shirt. In the final stretch they sentenced Jordi Alba and Messi to give three points that allow the culé team to finish the day as leaders of the Santander League regardless of what Real Madrid does.