Barcelona drew 2-2 against Celta in Balaídos in the match corresponding to day 32 of the Santander League. This distribution of points could allow Real Madrid, tomorrow, to move away from the Catalan club in the classification. Luis Suárez scored both goals for his team, while Smolov and Iago Aspas scored for the vigueses.

After the Barcelona clash came a new final of the Leganes. Those of Javier Aguirre fell defeated in El Sadar against Osasuna 2-1, which further complicates the life of the cucumber ensemble. Enric Gallego overtook the rojillos with a Chilean goal and Javi Avilés put the equalizer in the second half. Already in injury time, again, Gallego saw the goal again and gave the three points to those of Arrasate.

Day 32 started with the shock that Sevilla and Valladolid played in the Sánchez Pizjuán, which was 1-1. The pucelanos went ahead with a bit of Kiko Olivas. Already in the second half, Munir put the equalizer, but the play, after being reviewed by the VAR, was canceled for offside. Minutes later it would be worth the goal of Lucas Ocampos, who beat Masip from the penalty spot.

Already on Saturday, Athletic and Mallorca opened the day of this day. The rojiblancos took three very important points to continue dreaming of Europe seeing how their rivals, except Villarreal, are leaving many points. Raúl García, penalty, and Sancet They made the first two goals and Budimir, also from the lime point, closed the gap. Asier Villalibre He put the final 3-1 on the scoreboard.

He Atlético-Alavés kicked off a day this Saturday with 2-1 win for the rojiblancos, which seats them in the Champions League positions just before visiting Barcelona at the Camp Nou next Tuesday. Saul put the locals ahead with a set piece after a good Trippier cross. Diego Costa he put the tie to the three points with a goal from eleven meters after a penalty on Marcos Llorente, which also caused the lack of the first goal. Joselu, also from a penalty, reduced distances. They already take four points from the fourth, Sevilla, and nine from Getafe, which has one less game.

Matchday 32

Friday

Seville 1-1 Valladolid

Saturday

Athletic 3-1 Mallorca

Celtic 2-2 Barcelona

Osasuna 2-1 Leganés

Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Alavés

Sunday

Levante-Betis (14:00)

Villarreal-Valencia (17:00)

Granada-Eibar (19:30)

Espanyol-Real Madrid (22:00)

Monday

Getafe-Real Sociedad (22:00)