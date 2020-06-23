Barcelona beat Athletic 1-0 at the Camp Nou in the match corresponding to day 31 of the Santander League thanks to a solitary goal by Ivan Rakitic. Those of Quique Setién regain the leadership of the classification in the absence of the Real Madrid game against Mallorca.

On the other hand, Atlético remains in the Champions League after winning 0-1 against Levante in La Nucia thanks to a solitary goal by the granotas own goal that had some help from Diego Costa after a great move by Marcos Llorente. In addition, Getafe tied 1-1 against Valladolid and continues without knowing what it is to win after the resumption of the Santander League.

The day it was inaugurated by the duel that measured Seville and Villarreal in La Cerámica. A match for Europe that ended with a draw that makes Andalusians happier. After, Leganés again showed his bad luck tying Butaque to zero against Granada, a point that is worth very little.

On Wednesday will come the turn of Alavés – Osasuna, a clash with little at stake, of Real Sociedad – Celta, where the Basques will try to return to the path of victory to continue in Europe and the Galicians want to maintain their good streak to escape the hot zone, and Real Madrid – Mallorca, a meeting in which the Whites defend the leadership, while the Balearic Islands need to ring the bell to escape the descent. By Thursday, Eibar will receive Valencia and I Betua, the new coach, a much-needed Espanyol in Ipurua.

Matchday 31

Villarreal 2-2 Seville

Leganés 0-0 Granada

Levante 0-1 Athletic

Valladolid 1-1 Getafe

Barcelona 1-0 Athletic

Wednesday

Alavés – Osasuna (7:30 p.m.)

Real Sociedad – Celta (19:30)

Real Madrid – Mallorca (22:00 hours)

Thursday

Eibar – Valencia (7:30 p.m.)

Betis – Espanyol (22:00)