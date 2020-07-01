To the Barcelona the league is gone. The culé team, which was obliged to win Atlético to continue with title options, tied against the rojiblanco team and can finish this day four points below Real Madrid. Diego Costa in his own door and Messi scored for Barcelona while Saúl scored a penalty double.

After this tie, and with five days to play, Barcelona is now obliged to make full points to have title options. In this way, the Real Madrid He will play a ‘final’ against Getafe on Thursday as he can end the day with a difference of four (plus the direct confrontation) with 15 points at stake.

In the first match of the day on Tuesday, the Majorca thrashed Celta de Vigo and dreams of the miracle of permanence. A double by Budimir, Cucho and Salva Sevilla gave the victory to the vermilion team that is five points away from salvation.

Virtually in Second division There is a Leganés who was thrashed in Butarque against a Sevilla that was reunited with the victory thanks to two goals from Óliver Torres in the first half. Munir sentenced those of Aguirre in the second part and they remain ten points behind.