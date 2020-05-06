Microsoft is still reluctant to make a formal presentation in the form of an event to present its console, Xbox X-Series. And although we already know all the details of it, and even the confirmation to know more details about Halo Infinite, set for a special event this July, the company is releasing more details with bead counters.

In this sense, Microsoft has taught the world for the first time what will be the boot screen of the Xbox Series X, that if things do not change it will be one of the identifying elements, along with the console logo, which will accompany at the beginning of the games, at the end of the announcements and of the promotional materials, as it happens now with the Xbox One and its variants.

This is the boot screen of Xbox Series X

It has been in a special video in which the company has revealed the boot screen and the start tuning of the console, in addition to confirming the other event on May 7 in which more details about the games will be given:

Along with the presentation of the boot screen, Microsoft calls us to summer to learn more details about the games:

“In July, we will spend time focusing on the amazing games coming from Xbox Game Studios. Several of our studio teams are eager to share the first glimpses of the new gameplay, the insights from the development teams who are optimizing for Xbox Series X and new game announcements. ” – Jerret West, Head of Marketing for Microsoft Games.

At the moment we have to wait for that event on May 7 and to the date of July in which, presumably, the game roster will be presented that will accompany the console at its launch as well as the rest of intergenerational games that will be adapted to work with new options in the Xbox Series X.

Now the ball is on the roof of Sony, while we wait to see what the design of the future PlayStation 5 will be like and the rest of the news from the Japanese company.

