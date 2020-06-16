Niantic launches an initiative to support 1,000 nominated companies and offer them a free promotion on Pokémon GO for one year.

After kick off for a few hours for the first time in its history and publicize all the news for the month of JunePokémon GO continues to update to offer the best possible experience. If you recently adopted new measures for users to play from homeNow Niantic has confirmed that it will help local businesses with an original plan: your favorite bar will be a premium Poké stop.

Through an official statement, the team responsible for Pokémon GO has announced its next Local Business Recovery Initiative Niantic, in addition to confirming that the Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will be totally virtual and will be held for two days, July 1 and 2. The company has explained that they try to bring communities together to encourage each other, whether it is good times or other more complicated ones.

In recent months, many local companies have experienced unprecedented difficulties due to Covid-19, which is why Niantic has proposed to lend a hand. For this, the company encourages Pokémon GO players to nominate your favorite local businesses and to participate in Niantic’s Local Business Recovery Initiative. As part of the efforts to promote the economic recovery of local businesses, Niantic commits to supporting 1,000 nominated companies and offering them a free promotion on Pokémon GO for one year.

Players will be able to nominate their favorite businesses to be Poképaradas

We are pleased to announce our upcoming Niantic Local Business Recovery Initiative. You can see a summary of some updates to improve the game in recent months and its continuity. Https://t.co/7ixexZo4pR – Pokémon GO Spain (@PokemonGOespana) June 15, 2020

Niantic has confirmed in its statement that the physical locations of these stores will appear as PokéStops or Sponsored Gyms on the Pokémon GO map, and these businesses will have access to additional in-game marketing tools such as, for example, promotional campaigns. By leveraging these features, small businesses will make their location and products known, show geo-targeted messages and offers to nearby players, and create a fun experience for those who come.

An initiative that is entirely based on nominations: each player can nominate a business. Nominations will be open until 2020 August 1, Saturday at 8:59 CEST (Friday, July 31 at 11:59 p.m. PDT). The team responsible for the game also makes it clear that no purchase is required to nominate and that this initiative will initially be available at Canada, Great Britain, Japan, Mexico and the United States.

Finally, Pokémon GO has confirmed that some changes made will be kept in the futureAs the distance to which you can rotate Photodiscs in Gyms and Poképaradas will remain extended. Even gift storage and the amount that can be opened per day will continue to expand and remote raid passes will continue to be available. In the same way, remember that this time Pokémon GO Fest 2020 will be totally virtual, being the first Pokémon GO Fest event in which any trainer in the world can participate. Tickets are now available in the app store.

