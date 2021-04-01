so is now the young man who said the phrase

José Gómez, just before throwing one of the balls during a game of petanque. (Photo: José Gómez)

“I will go back to study, you cannot live from petanque,” ​​a teenager who held the three boules balls told the Murcian newspaper La Truth. That phrase, turned into one of the most famous memes in the history of the internet in Spain, was pronounced by José Gómez in 2010, but since then little or nothing has been known about its protagonist. Until now.

On March 16, this 27-year-old from Murcia, taking advantage of the recent sponsorship that he and his sport have received, opened a Twitter account. “Hi, I’m José and now I have Twitter. We have come to play !! ”, he published, next to the now mythical page of The truth.

The followers, the retweets and the likes began to fall from minute one. “When I opened it, thousands of people started following me and I told myself that people were going crazy. I did not understand anything. I talked to my friends and we all freaked out because I also had never had Twitter ”, he is sincere.

Gómez has been hidden in the shadows for the last decade, without social networks or appearances in the media. He quickly got used to the jokes that his owner woke up and continued playing petanque with the motivation of being the best … although he knew that he would not be able to live off it in Spain.

“He was a kid and he always did my thing. My friends passed it to me and they told me, but I was not influenced by people. I did not take it wrong and it did not go to my head, I was focused on mine and that’s it. I didn’t care what they said about me, ”says Gómez, who confesses that he has now realized the fame he has achieved.

“People tell me that …

