‘Modern Family’ actress Sofía Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello debut exclusive mansion in Los Angeles.

Sofía Vergara is one of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood and that translates into a life of high standing and luxury on all four sides. Proof of this is the new residence that the artist will share with her husband on the west coast of the United States.

Sofia’s new home has Tuscan architecture and is very classic in its decor. The predominant colors are off-white marble and cream. Outside, the majestic arches and columns make this mansion a true visual treat.

It also has a kitchen inside and outside, a hot tub and a bar in case you feel like a summer drink while you cool off.

As Joe stays in shape, the couple also enjoy a private sports court that includes a basketball and tennis court for them. The only downside is that it is not covered, so when it rains the game is over and when it is sunny they will burn, although surely with their fortune they will be able to remedy this detail.

