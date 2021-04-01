so his mother celebrated

Vanessa Bryant and an indelible tribute to Gianna and Kobe 0:35

(CNN) – Vanessa Bryant announced on Instagram Tuesday that her 18-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant has been accepted to the University of Southern California (USC). In addition, she said that her late husband Kobe Bryant would have been proud of their daughter. “I entered!” shouts Natalia, wearing a USC sweatshirt, in the clip. Vanessa wrote: «Tears of joy. I am SO happy for you Nani! I know dad is so PROUD OF YOU. I’m so proud of you!!”.

The mother continued, “Your hard work and dedication paid off. You went through the most excruciating pain imaginable and you did it. I wish Dad and Gigi were physically here to celebrate, but I know they are here in spirit. We love you so much, so much! »

Vanessa revealed that Natalia had also been accepted into Loyola Marymount University, the University of California, Irvine, and NYU.

“Cute. NYU is one of their best schools… @ nataliabryant chose not to apply [decisión temprana] to its top five schools. I will do my best to keep her in Cali like I kept her dad here. #CaliGirlForever, ”Vanessa wrote on social media.

Kobe and Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.