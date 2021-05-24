So goes the standing of the Mexican Baseball League 2021 to May 23

Let’s check how the standing of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) on the season 2021 at the end of all the meetings on Sunday 2. 3 from May.

After having played the first series of three games of the campaign, we are going to present the position of the teams and we do it as follows:

SOUTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. The Eagle of Veracruz (2 – 1) –

2. Puebla parakeets (2 – 1) –

3. Tigres de Quintana Roo (2 – 1) –

4. Red Devils of Mexico (1 – 2) 1

5. Warriors of Oaxaca (1 – 2) 1

6. Olmec Tabasco (1 – 1) 0.5

7. Braves de León (0 – 3) 2

NORTH ZONE:

G – P DIF teams

1. North Steelers (3 – 0) –

2. Algodoneros Unión Laguna (3 – 0) –

3. Mariachis de Guadalajara (3- 0) –

4. Tijuana Bulls (3 – 0) –

5. Rails of Aguascalientes (2 – 1) 1

6. Saraperos from Saltillo (1 – 2) 2

7. Generals of Durango (0 – 3) 3

8. Sultans of Monterrey (0 – 3) 3

9. Owls of Dos Laredos (0 – 3) 3

Definitively, one of the great hobbies of the Mexican fans has already started, such as the LMB and there were really many emotions in each of the parks where the ball was played, so everything is joy and we are pleased to follow up on this great circuit of baseball.

