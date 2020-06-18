The quarantine did not affect the consumption of red meat: it remains at 53 kilos per inhabitant, although purchases of poultry and pork are also at record levels. In terms of exports, China continues to be a large buyer of Argentine beef, although due to the pandemic it enabled it to negotiate the price of its imports downward. Likewise, the meat sector is already evaluating the real impact that a devaluation of the currency would have ahead, and the net exchange rate that will be reported in the period after the coronavirus.

This was expressed in the last report of the consultant Agroids, in a study accompanying the signing of Fernando Gil and Federico Santangelo. There it was indicated that « the good values ​​reported by calves and cows with the possibility of being mothers are due to a flight from the weight, and as a refuge of value and not to business expectations. »

It was also indicated that « The consumption of meat in the country, measured in kilos per inhabitant, is at very good levels and is not affected by the coronavirus crisis: In addition to the high volumes of beef, poultry meat production has continued to grow amid quarantine since last April. ”

According to data published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Nation, the slaughter of poultry grew 6% in the first four months of 2020, and poultry production 7.5%, while exports from the sector increased by 9% and also an increase of 5% in the internal consumption of chickens was found, where it reached a historical maximum of 50 kilos per capita per year

At the same time, in the midst of quarantine, the population’s spending on red meat reached 53 kilos per inhabitant, while pork consumption was 15 kilos. This makes an animal protein consumption of 118 kilos per average inhabitant, one of the highest in history.

In recent months, the price of bovine cattle destined for slaughter registered some minimal differences, this according to each category. Although the cow did not undergo significant changes, the demand for calves and bellies was in demand. Partly due to strong export pressure and the fluctuations exhibited by the parallel exchange rate, very far from the official one.

Thinking of sustaining their purchasing power and future market position, ranchers bet on wintering and breeding. The calf touched in May the $ 115 per kilo live and already in June it climbed to $ 130. This category, increased in the last year its value by 78%, well above inflation. In the sector it is also aimed at the acquisition of bellies, that is, cows that may be future mothers: this as « a support in time of the value of money. »

From the Agroideas consultancy, it was indicated that the meat market is « highly supplied in the short and medium term », since the production of calves and the filling of the corrals mark this path. For this reason, specialists assure that « a price rise is not displayed for the coming months. »

However, they assure that « there is a yellow light of attention for the feedlot if the price of corn increases and the fat remains stable or with a very slight variation due to the general economic situation. »