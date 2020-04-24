The first day of performing rapid tests to detect coronavirus antibodies generated a high adherence of volunteers in Constitución since more than 200 people gathered in the station hall to undergo these tests.

“There is no positive case, but the day is not over yet”, informed the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García. “This means that there is little circulation of the virus. People are behaving exemplary, with a positive attitude. There is a lot of desire of the people to lend themselves to this type of things ”, he specified.

This epidemiological surveillance study seeks to find out – at different times according to the stages of preventive and compulsory social isolation – the proportion of people with antibodies to Covid-19 among those who move around the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area.

“A positive is good news, because it means that it is a person who was in contact with the virus without difficulty and without the need for assistance from the health system,” explained the Undersecretary for Medicines and Strategic Information, Sonia Tarragona.

Until 11 in the morning, 80 tests had already been carried out and all were negative. Beyond these results, Tarragona said: “We are not going to quarantine anyone or remove them from circulation; These diagnoses help us to know who was in contact with the virus, “he explained.

The operation, which started this Friday at 9 in that Transshipment Center in the southern zone of the City of Buenos Aires, is part of the measures taken to counter the advance of the pandemic in the country.

“This is not diagnostic, it is an epidemiological investigation, it is done in places with a high concentration of people (to verify if) there is community circulation or suspicion of the virus,” said Ginés, who also had the test done.

“If there is a lot of community circulation, you have to have a type of measure, with restrictions or not. What we are doing is an x-ray of how the virus is behaving and adopting the strategy to what it is doing, “explained the minister.

Like Ginés González García, many people underwent the test. “My result is negative. I did not have close contact with the virus for my body to generate antibodies. None of the journalists who are here gave us a positive result, ”said the C5N reporter who was working there.

“I work here in the administrative sector and I may have been in contact with the virus, I travel on public transport and although there is not as much attendance I was exposed,” said another woman.

Another of the volunteers, who was waiting his turn, said: “I decided to take the test for my safety and for my family. I work security in a building in Palermo and I am in contact with many people. I want to do it to know the result ”.

While another young man said: “I took advantage of the possibility and approached to get rid of the doubt since I use the train every day to go to work. It is better to do it here instead of going to a guard. I have my little girl at home and I am exposing myself to the virus all the time. I want to bring tranquility to my family ”.

The initiative is aimed at evaluating the progress of the pandemic among the community in places of great concurrence, such as train and subway stations, areas with massive circulation where it is more difficult to maintain physical distance.

If this Friday they conclude with 400 planned tests, next week the analyzes will be carried out at Station Once and Retiro. Assessments will be repeated in the same settings within 14 or 21 days.

These tests analyze the patient’s serum, the liquid part of the blood that includes the antibodies. These are very simple tests that only need a small sample.

These tests contain a protein from the coronavirus, known as spike protein, on your plate. If the patient’s sample contains antibodies, they will bind to that protein.

Doctors also include another antibody, designed by them, and putting these components together activates an enzyme that changes color to indicate whether the patient has antibodies or not.

– People must be over 18 years old.

– The test is very simple and takes between 15 and 20 minutes.

Volunteers must be trained -maintaining two meters of social distance- in the station hall.

– There will be 14 people arranged in 3 stations to take blood samples through a finger prick and 5 health promoters who are members of the health team.

– If they agree, they will be interviewed briefly to find out if they meet the study criteria, that is, if they have traveled to risk areas and have not presented fever or respiratory symptoms or sudden loss of sense of smell and taste in the last 21 days.

– They will also undergo a thermal scanner to detect if they have a temperature and in the case of not presenting a fever, a small drop of blood will be taken –through a capillary puncture on the finger– to place it in the test.

– While waiting for the result, people will receive information on care to avoid transmission of the virus and finally the medical team will communicate the result of the test to the person.

– The results of the serological tests can be obtained in less than 15 minutes.

For these tests part of the 170,000 serological tests with the Ministry of Health of the Nation, which have the approval of the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (ANMAT) and were purchased in China by Petroquímica Cuyo and donated to the health portfolio