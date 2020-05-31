Former minister Sérgio Moro called the participants in a Bolsonarist act held on Saturday night, 30, in Brasília, as ‘crazy’. Led by activist Sara Winter, investigated by the Federal Police, the group wielded torches and wore masks in action seen by officials as similar to the protests of the Ku Klu Klan (white supremacist sect) in the United States in 2017.

“So crazy but, thankfully, so few. The only winter coming is the four seasons”, teased Moro, making a ‘pun’ with the activist’s artistic surname, Winter (winter, in English).

Estadão’s report privately listened to ministers of the Supreme Federal Court, who pointed out the similarity of the act with the KKK demonstration in the city of Charlottesville, in the United States, in 2017. The sect was responsible for numerous acts of violence against blacks in American history.

The Federal Police did not comment on the act. The Planalto Palace declined to comment on the case.

Threat

Sara Winter was the target last week of searches and apprehensions by the Federal Police in the scope of the Supreme Court’s ‘fake news’ investigation, which also investigates threats and offenses against the Court. Aligned with the Bolsonarist interests, the activist targeted attacks against Minister Alexandre de Moraes, the rapporteur of the investigations, recording a video in which he calls him to ‘exchange punches’ and threatens him and his family.

“They are not going to shut me up at all. On the contrary, I am an extremely resilient person. Now, man… and isn’t he living in São Paulo? Because if he were here I would be at his door inviting him to ‘exchange punches’ with me. I swear to God, this is my will. Well, wait for me, Alexandre de Moraes. You will never have peace in your life again! “, Shouted the activist.

The recording was sent by the minister’s office to the Attorney General’s Office, which sent the video to the Public Ministry of the Federal District. The case is now with attorney Frederick Lustosa de Melo, who has been pressured by colleagues to immediately ask the Federal Court to impose precautionary measures against the activist.

